Longtime sports figure dies: Coker spent 40 years covering games across Sand Mountain

For 40 years, Gary Coker could be seen across Sand Mountain with a camera around his neck and notepad in hand as he covered local athletes and the games they played.
Coker passed away Monday, April 13 after battling illness for over 10 years, his family said. He was 76.
In 1968, Coker was part of a group of men who brought better sports coverage to the area. As part of a group that included Carey Baker, Bill Beaty and Don Traylor, the men expanded local sports coverage as part of The Sand Mountain News in Rainsville, a weekly newspaper started in 1968 by Dr. Marvin Barron.
“I always felt a sense of accomplishment because our kids got a lot better coverage,” Coker once said. “After we started covering them extensively, the other newspapers, even the dailies, had to pick it up. I think that changed the amount of exposure kids got.”
Baker, who passed away in 2016, once called Coker the grandfather of local sports coverage.
Born in 1943 to Bob and Elsie Coker, Coker grew up in the small community of Skirum, between Crossville and Geraldine, where his love of sports began. At the age of nine, he organized his own baseball team to go play against Geraldine one summer day.
He continued playing baseball until he was nearly 30 years old. He finally gave it up after his team couldn’t find any games without traveling across the state. After that, Coker coached men’s softball for 15 years, winning more than 800 games.
Cale Black, who coached at Plainview and Geraldine is now the head basketball coach at Boaz, said he remembers watching Coker coach.
“The men looked up to him,” said Black. “His players responded. I know watching and learning from him established guidelines for me in my own coaching career.”
Black said Coker was like a father figure to him.
“I grew up around him,” said Black. “He took me to ball games and church. He just meant the world to me.”
Coker meant the world to many people, especially in south DeKalb County, where he could be found at a game in Geraldine or Crossville.
“How much he loved people cannot be overstated,” said Coker’s only child, Robi. “He generally found the good in everyone. He enjoyed other people’s successes and loved to tell others’ stories.”
Robi, who got his love of sports from his father became a coach himself and currently is the head boys basketball coach at Plainview, said his father stressed the importance of family and friends.
“He was so thankful for the people who made an impact on his life and those he had relationships with throughout his life.”
Coker, who was inducted into the DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame in 2006, impacted many others, too.
“Think about the memories he created for families,” said Black. “His legacy is the photo albums people have that they will cherish forever.”
At a graveside service Thursday at DeKalb Memorial Gardens in Geraldine, Robi said his father always had time for anyone, was always helpful and usually had a smile on his face.
Gary Coker would say, without question, that he married up when he married the homecoming queen, Marie Williams. In his final years, as he struggled with illness, she never left his side, always there every day.
“He loved her dearly,” said Robi. “He knew she was the greatest thing that ever happened to him. And she proved him so right the last few years. Her devotion to him cannot be overstated.”
Until the last few months of his life, he told his wife how lucky he was each night.
“Gary Coker lived the good life,” said his son. “He knew it. And he was thankful for it.”
