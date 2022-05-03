Will Edmondson drove in six runs on three hits, including a home run and a double, as Cornerstone Christian Academy romped past Clay County Christian Academy and into the ACAA state semifinal round Monday.
The Eagles (11-6) collected 12 hits en route to a 17-7 mercy-rule victory in five innings in the quarterfinal round in Rainsville.
CCA plays the Eastwood/New Life winner in the semifinal round at 5 p.m. Friday in Hueytown. The third-place game is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, with the championship game scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.
The ACAA Final Four will be played at Bud Newell Park, located at 2501 Brooklane Dr., Hueytown, AL, 35023.
In Monday’s quarterfinal in Rainsville, the Eagles snapped a 4-all tie with a go-ahead score in the bottom of the second inning.
Jake Nelson finished with five RBIs on two hits, including a double for CCA, and Jacob Malone homered and recorded two doubles on three hits with two RBIs and three runs scored. Israel Phillips doubled on two hits with two runs scored, and Colby Harrison plated three runs on two hits.
On the mound, Harrison pitched a complete game. He struck out nine, walked five and gave up four hits.
