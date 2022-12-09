Makinley Traylor scored a game-high 22 points, making 7 of 8 fourth-quarter free throws to help Ider beat visiting North Sand Mountain 58-46 on Tuesday night.
With the game knotted at 26 at the break, the Hornets (5-4, 2-0 Class 2A-Area 15) took a 41-36 edge entering the fourth quarter.
Ider’s KK Wilborn sank three 3s for nine points.
Ashley Shrader led the Bison (9-3, 1-1) with 16 points and Kolbie Bobo had 15 points.
Fyffe 51, Collinsville 30 —
Emma Twilley scored 10 of her game-high 18 points in the second quarter, as Fyffe rolled past Collinsville at L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
Emily Stephens scored 11 points and Kendra Faye chipped in eight points for the Red Devils (2-4, 1-0 Class 2A-Area 12).
Tyla Tatum made four 3-pointers and led the Panthers (1-3, 0-1) with 14 points. Sophia Wills added nine points.
Sylvania 69, Geraldine 37 —
Leianna Currie finished with a game-high 22 points, as Sylvania powered past Class 3A-Area 14 rival Geraldine at Geraldine High School on Tuesday night.
Ambriel Stopyak scored 14 points and Anna Murdock had 12 points, as the Rams improved to 5-1 overall and 1-1 in area play.
After playing to a 27-25 halftime lead, Sylvania turned up the scoring intensity in the second half and extended its advantage to 50-31 by the start of the fourth quarter.
Kaleigh Butler paced the Bulldogs (1-6, 0-2) with 10 points.
Fort Payne 36, Albertville 16 —
Lydia Crane had 11 points and Avery Chadwick added 10 points in Fort Payne’s blowout win against visiting Albertville on Monday night.
Gracyn Robeson led the Aggies with six points.
The Wildcats (7-2) led 17-6 at halftime and 30-13 entering the final period.
Plainview 60, Baylor 58 —
Sawyer Hulgan had 23 points, Kami Sanders added 16 points with five rebounds and Plainview held on to beat Baylor (Tenn.) at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Tuesday night.
Saydi Jackson hauled in six rebounds for the Bears (6-1).
Neither side had many shots fall from beyond the 3-point arc, as Baylor shot 30% (6 of 20) and the Bears shot 23% (6 of 26).
