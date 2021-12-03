On one of those nights where Plainview played suffocating defense, moved the ball fluidly and caught fire from 3-point range, Splashville was in full effect.
The result: an 89-50 rout of rival Sylvania in a Class 3A, Area 14 opener at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Tuesday.
“I thought our guys did a good job of putting pressure on the basketball and playing team defense that led to some early opportunities to score the ball,” Bears head coach Robi Coker said. “When we share the ball and take good shots, they tend to fall better. I think it’s contagious, and one we had a couple of shots fall, it turned into a great offensive performance, obviously.”
Plainview’s offense sizzled as well as its defense, amassing 17 3-pointers in a dominant area debut. Cole Millican led the way with five 3s and 22 points, Jonah Williams had five 3s and 17 points, Dylan Haymon added 14 points and Ty Griggs chipped in three 3-pointers for 13 points.
Sinking 12 3-point baskets in the first half, the Bears (5-3, 1-0 3A, Area 14) romped to a 51-29 halftime advantage.
Millican scored 11 first-quarter points, making three 3-pointers to help the Bears take a 25-15 lead.
Sylvania’s Sawyer Burt, who finished with 12 points, scored a buzzer-beating, half-court shot to close the first period.
The Bears picked up where they left off to begin the second half, closing the third period with a 7-0 run. Williams drained a 3-pointer from the right corner to lift the Bears to a 64-33 lead with 5:15 left, Bryce Luther assisted Williams with another 3 and Millican dished to Luke Smith for a layup all within the span of a minute.
Griggs made four foul shots, including technical free throws, with 4:04 to play in the third to expand Plainview’s lead to 40 and trigger a running clock for the remainder of the contest.
By quarter’s end, the Bears maintained an 84-41 advantage.
The Rams (1-6, 0-1) fought through Plainview’s defensive pressure with many heaving inbounds passes to the far side of the court.
“Give (the Rams) credit; they had a good game plan and beat us deep a couple of times in the press,” Coker said. “They had some hard finishes. Hughes and (Josh) Scott had a good game for them, but overall, I thought our pressure was able to wear them down and we used our depth to our advantage.”
Josh Scott paced the Rams with 18 points, shooting 8 of 9 from the foul line, and Drake Whisenant registered nine points.
