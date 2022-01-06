Lauren Jimmerson finished with a game-high 17 points, including four 3-point baskets, and six rebounds to pace Plainview in a 54-45 victory at Class 3A, Area 14 rival Sylvania on Tuesday night.
Sawyer Hulgan scored eight points, Kami Sanders added seven points and seven assists with six rebounds and five steals, and Ali Price contributed five assists for the Bears (15-6).
Ambriel Stopyak led Sylvania with 15 points, Anna Farmer scored 12 points and Leianna Currie 11.
Plainview held a 28-23 advantage at the halftime break, extending it to 39-30 by the end of the third quarter.
Sylvania finished with 31 rebounds to Plainview’s 22, but committed 21 turnovers to 14 for the Bears.
BOYS
Plainview 78, Sylvania 27:
Cole Millican tallied seven 3-pointers and accumulated a game-high 25 points, leading four Plainview boys in double-digit scoring in a 78-27 rout of Sylvania in a Class 3A, Area 14 matchup at Sylvania High School on Tuesday night.
Millican shot 7 for 11 from 3-point range, Williams shot 4 for 13 from beyond the arc and the Bears (15-5) forced the Rams into 24 turnovers, while committing just nine.
Plainview hummed to a commanding 29-8 lead heading into the second period and advanced it to 52-19 by intermission.
The Bears shot 54% (30 for 56) from the field, including 38% (14 for 37) from 3-point range. Meanwhile, Sylvania shot 21% (10 for 48) from the floor and 11% (2 for 19) from long distance.
Plainview finished with a narrow rebounding edge (23-22).
Sawyer Hughes scored 10 points and was the only Rams player to score in double figures.
