PREP ROUNDUP: Massey leads Ider boys past Richard Hardy Memorial

Jesse Massey scored 24 points to lead the Ider boys basketball team to a 68-48 win against Richard Hardy Memorial in Ider on Thursday night.
Hunter Robinson finished with 11 points for the Hornets and Branson Durham had nine points.
Ider took a 16-9 lead in the first quarter and hit five 3-pointers in the second quarter to push it to 34-21 at intermission.
Balanced scoring helps Ider girls beat RHMS
Kinsley Carson hit five 3-pointers to finish with 15 points as five Ider girls scored in double figures in a 72-35 victory against Richard Hardy Memorial in Ider on Thursday night.
Gracie Flynn had 13 points, and Alayna Chapman and Erin Pruett added 11 points apiece for the Hornets (10-2), who won their sixth straight game. Savannah Seals finished with 10 points.
Ider led 27-24 at the half, but used a strong second-half defensive effort to limit the Hawks to just 11 points the rest of the way.
Sylvania girls take close loss against Section
Lauren Womack, Makayla Bullock and Kenadie Lee scored nine points apiece in the Sylvania girls’ 55-48 loss at Section on Tuesday night.
The Rams led 26-20 at halftime and 38-34 entering the fourth. Section scored 21 points in the final frame, including nine points from the foul line.
Haley Smart paced the Lions with a game-high 19 points.
Bulldogs fall behind early in loss vs. Eagles
The Geraldine girls fell behind early against Pisgah’s strong defensive effort and took a 69-51 loss on Tuesday night.
The Eagles defended well from the start, holding Geraldine to four first-quarter points to take a commanding 26-4 advantage.
Hannah Dalton led the Bulldogs (4-7) with 14 points, Gracie Rowell added 13 points and Gracey Johnson had nine points.
Molly Heard scored a game-high 19 points for Pisgah, who improved to 9-0. Kallie Tinker finished with 16 points, Madison Myers had 13 points and Chloe Womack added 10 points.
