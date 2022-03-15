Wildcats' Soto signs with Gadsden State

Gadsden State Community College reeled in another DeKalb County student-athlete Monday.
Fort Payne’s Javier Medina Soto signed a national letter of intent to continue his education and cross country career with the Gadsden college during a ceremony at Fort Payne High School.
Soto is a member of Fort Payne’s cross country and track and field teams. Soto was joined by family and friends at the signing ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.