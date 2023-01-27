Fort Payne overcame some rebounding deficiencies and defensive miscues in the second half, slicing into Class 6A Area 13 rival Oxford’s double-digit lead in the third quarter.
But the Yellow Jackets’ offensive prowess was too much to overcome across the final minutes.
Luke Stephens scored 19 points and Jackson Banks had 12 points for the Wildcats in a 66-52 loss in their final regular-season area game at Fort Payne High School on Tuesday night.
Fort Payne head coach Michael Banks said the offensive spark that allowed the Wildcats (8-16, 0-4 6A Area 13) to narrow Oxford’s 37-22 halftime lead to 41-30 midway through the third quarter was a product of defensive effort, allowing his team to score more freely and easily on the offensive end.
“We played with a lot more effort in the second half,” the coach said. “We went away from our zone defense for a little bit, trying to match up with them and make them beat us that way. By doing that, I felt like it raised our level of hustle. We played harder. It carried over to the offensive end. We created some missed shots, rebounds. (The Yellow Jackets) weren’t able to get their defense set and we were able to attack and get some easy baskets.”
Stephens produced a layup and assisted Bennett Blanks with another layup to bring Fort Payne within 39-26 with 6:15 remaining in the third quarter. Blanks made a pair of free throws before Stephens drove in for a layup to trim the deficit to a nine-point game with 4:50 left in the frame.
Nolan Fowler swished a jump shot and Stephens cashed in a fast-break layup, ahead of Carter Tinker (eight points) making a layup to cap the quarter’s scoring and pulling the Wildcats within 48-40 entering the final frame of regulation.
Jayden Lewis, who had a game-high 26 points, continued his reign in the fourth to keep Oxford’s lead out of reach. He made a hook shot and added two layups, before sinking a turnaround jumper to extend the lead to 59-46 with 2 minutes left.
The value of ball possession was key for the Yellow Jackets throughout the game.
“(Oxford) moves the ball really well. The difference between them and us is they take care of the ball, make good passes,” Banks said. “We tend to not make good passes, we have high turnovers. We just have to do a better job of taking care of the ball. That’s the challenge with Oxford — you’re not going to force them to throw a bad pass, you just have to force them to take a shot that you want them to take and then you have to rebound it.
“In the first half, we did a poor job of getting that one-shot rebound. They kept getting second and third chances and they cashed in on those. We did a better job in the second half, as far as our rebounding, but it’s just challenging when we’re not rebounding to guard a team that is as offensively efficient as they are.”
Oxford’s Jaylen Alexander finished with 16 points and Jordan Kelly and TJ Allen each scored 10 points.
The Yellow Jackets grabbed a 9-0 first-quarter lead after rebounding well and creating second-chance scoring opportunities. Fort Payne trailed 20-10 by quarter’s end with a Banks layup, a Stephens layup and 3-pointer and a buzzer-beating 3 by Fowler creating offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.