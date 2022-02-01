Fort Payne scores four top-three finishes at Last Chance Invitational

Lennon Ibsen notched individual wins in the triple jump and pole vault, and Aubrey Evans placed first in the high jump for the Fort Payne girls track and field team at the Last Chance Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Friday.
The Fort Payne girls 4x800-meter relay team, consisting of Maddie Jackson, Anahi Barboza, Madison Wright and Abigail Vega, placed second overall at the indoor meet.
In the girls’ triple jump, Ibsen recorded a winning 35 feet, 8.75 inches. She scored 11 feet to win the pole vault competition.
Evans registered 5 feet, 2 inches to win the high jump event. She added a fifth-place finish in the triple jump (33-5).
Here are the complete results from Fort Payne’s participation in the Last Chance Invitational:
GIRLS
60-meter dash
38. Sophia Trammel (8.68)
400-meter dash
28. Ruthie Jones (1:05.47)
33. Mollie Sanderson (1:06.27)
65. Madison Wright (1:11.88)
800-meter run
9. Anahi Barboza (2:27.80)
15. Maddie Jackson (2:29.57)
20. Reese McCurdy (2:33.99)
1600-meter run
19. Abigail Vega (5:47.70)
20. Kyndal Hughes (5:48.76)
3200-meter run
12. Kyndal Hughes (12:37.41)
60-meter hurdles
7. Madisyn Hill (9.81)
42. Lydie Varnadore (12.31)
4x200-meter relay
17. Ruthie Jones, Madisyn Hill, Lennon Ibsen, Lydie Varnadore (1:55.39)
4x400-meter relay
5. Ruthie Jones, Maddie Jackson, Madison Wright, Madisyn Hill (4:21.54)
4x800-meter relay
2. Maddie Jackson, Anahi Barboza, Madison Wright and Abigail Vega (9:55.64)
High Jump
1. Aubrey Evans (5-2)
14. Lydie Varnadore (4-6)
Long Jump
23. Lydie Varnadore (14-3.75)
Triple Jump
1. Lennon Ibsen (35-8.75)
5. Aubrey Evans (33-5)
14. Cooper Garrett (32-1.25)
Pole Vault
1. Lennon Ibsen (11-0)
Shot Put
17. Cooper Garrett (29-4)
BOYS
400-meter dash
11. Patrick Sherrill (52.88)
19. Owen Pettis (53.89)
800-meter run
42. Ian Norman (2:13.73)
67. Samuel Campero (2:23.99)
68. Javier Medina Soto (2:24.48)
1600-meter run
53. Javier Medina Soto (5:13.27)
55. Samuel Campero (2:23.99)
Triple Jump
10. Patrick Sherrill (40-7.5)
Pole Vault
21. Ryder Griggs (9-0)
Shot Put
16. Eli Frasier (39-9.5)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.