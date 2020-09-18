Marcos Vega rushed for a game-high 229 yards and two touchdowns as the Plainview Bears rallied from a four-point halftime deficit to defeat the Geraldine Bulldogs 30-16 in a battle of unbeaten Class 3A, Region 7 opponents in Geraldine on Friday night.
Vega carried 18 times and scored on touchdown runs of 67 and 46 yards as the Bears (4-0, 2-0) finished with 336 yards of offense (all from rushing). Brody McCurdy ran for 61 yards on 10 attempts with two touchdowns.
Bryson Richey recorded a sack and Noah White returned an interception 44 yards for Plainview’s defense.
Geraldine (3-1, 1-1) led 10-6 at halftime. Cody Satterfield scored the game’s first points on a 15-yard run with a Jose Garcia PAT kick. Garcia drilled a 40-yard field goal with 46 seconds left in the first half.
Vega scored on a 67-yard run midway through the third and a McCurdy 2-point conversion run put the Bears ahead for good.
The Bears extended their lead in the fourth quarter with two rushing touchdowns, one by Vega and one by McCurdy. Plainview’s defense did its part in preserving the lead by keeping the Bulldogs out of the end zone through the entire final quarter.
Geraldine finished with 231 yards of offense.
Caleb Hall led the Bulldogs’ ground game with 122 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown. Troy Willoughby added 37 yards on eight attempts and Satterfield had 30 yards on three carries.
Geraldine’s defense recovered two fumbles, one by Kobe Hill and another by Caleb Benefield.
Plainview hosts Crossville next Friday.
Geraldine hosts Saks next Friday.
