The Class 6A state quarterfinal round awaits for the Fort Payne boys soccer team.
Rafael Robles netted two goals and Chris Rocha added a goal and an assist, as the Area 15 runner-up Wildcats trounced Southside-Gadsden 5-1 in a second-round playoff matchup at the Fort Payne Sports Complex on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats (12-8-2) travel to Huntsville for a match against area rival Randolph at 7 p.m. Saturday. Randolph (18-5-1) finished the regular season as the area champion, downing Hazel Green 1-0 in the first round before eliminating Springville 4-0 in Round 2.
Against Southside (12-6-2) on Tuesday, the Wildcats took command with a 2-0 halftime lead following goals by Kai Stolp and Robles, respectively. Rocha assisted Stolp with the first goal 18 minutes into the match. Miguel Santiago assisted Robles with a score two minutes later.
Nixon Mayen scored on an assist from Pascual Marcos 20 minutes into the second half, before Rocha scored on an assist from Henry Vasquez with six minutes remaining. Robles netted his second goal with three minutes left in regulation.
The Wildcats tallied 15 shots on goal (28 total), including seven corner kick chances.
Southside’s Abdullah Alabbasi produced a solo goal with seven minutes to play in the match.
In Class 4A-5A, the Crossville boys topped Carver-Birmingham 2-1 to advance to the state quarterfinal round Tuesday night. The Area 12 champion Lions (13-2) travel to Area 9 runner-up Leeds at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Leeds (14-8-2) downed Lincoln 5-0 in the first round and Westbrook Christian 4-3 in the second round.
In Class 1A-3A, the Collinsville boys travel to Tharptown for a quarterfinal-round match Friday night.
Area 6 champion Collinsville (17-7) defeated Area 5 runner-up Faith Christian 8-0 in the opening round.
The Collinsville girls were eliminated by Area 5 champion Donoho after playing to a 2-0 result in the first round of the 1A-3A playoffs Tuesday night.
It was the first postseason appearance in the history of the Collinsville girls soccer program. The team finished as Area 6 runner-up with a 9-12 overall record.
