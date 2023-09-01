As AL.com debuted its first regular-season state high school volleyball rankings of the 2023 season this week, a trio of DeKalb County teams were included in respective top 10s.
Plainview, the defending AHSAA Class 3A state runner-up, claimed the No. 1 spot in the classification after a 9-0 start with the release of the poll Thursday. Also in 3A, Geraldine posted at No. 8.
In 6A, Fort Payne claimed the ninth spot.
In 2A, Fyffe and Ider missed the top-1o cut but still received nominations.
AL.com’s first state high school volleyball rankings of the 2023 season (Records shown are as of Aug. 30.):
CLASS 7A
1. Bob Jones (11-0)
2. McGill-Toolen (7-1)
3. Vestavia Hills (6-4)
4. Spain Park (3-3)
5. Hoover (7-4)
6. Oak Mountain (4-4)
7. Thompson (8-2)
8. St. Paul’s (7-2)
9. Chelsea (4-3)
10. Enterprise (4-2)
Others nominated: Daphne (2-5), Fairhope (5-2), Hewitt-Trussville (6-4), Huntsville (2-2), Sparkman (6-3).
CLASS 6A
1. Mountain Brook (8-1)
2. Bayside Academy (8-1)
3. Spanish Fort (7-2)
4. Buckhorn (9-3)
5. Hazel Green (6-2)
6. Northridge (8-3)
7. Pelham (4-4)
8. Homewood (4-3)
9. Fort Payne (5-5)
10. Oxford (5-0)
Others nominated: Athens (3-5), Briarwood Christian (5-4), Cullman (2-2), Hartselle (5-4), John Carroll (3-1), Muscle Shoals (7-2), Pike Road (6-1), Saraland (2-0), St. James (3-1).
CLASS 5A
1. Jasper (6-2)
2. Arab (7-2)
3. Alexandria (7-0)
4. Montgomery Academy (5-3)
5. Guntersville (9-1)
6. Gulf Shores (5-3)
7. Southside-Gadsden (6-6)
8. Madison Academy (5-5)
9. Lawrence County (4-8)
10. Westminster Christian (3-3)
Others nominated: Boaz (1-1), Elmore County (6-0), Fairview (5-2), Faith Academy (3-1), Providence Christian (1-1), West Point (3-1).
CLASS 4A
1. Trinity (2-1)
2. Montgomery Catholic (6-2)
3. Madison County (9-2)
4. Central-Florence (9-1)
5. Orange Beach (2-5)
6. Deshler (4-4)
7. Good Hope (9-3)
8. West Morgan (7-4)
9. DAR (6-2)
10. Corner (8-0)
Others nominated: Brooks (4-3), Cherokee County (4-4), Curry (8-2), Geneva (6-3), LAMP (4-1), New Hope (2-5), Priceville (2-6), Satsuma (1-1), T.R. Miller (2-1), UMS-Wright (1-2).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (9-0)
2. Prattville Christian (5-2)
3. St. Luke’s (1-0)
4. Houston Academy (2-1)
5. Westbrook Christian (7-2)
6. Lauderdale County (8-1)
7. Danville (3-4)
8. Geraldine (6-3)
9. Mobile Christian (3-0)
10. Clements (7-2)
Others nominated: Cottage Hill (2-0), Excel (3-0), Opp (8-0), Susan Moore (4-0).
CLASS 2A
1. Donoho (5-1)
2. G.W. Long (3-0)
3. Pleasant Valley (4-4)
4. Lindsay Lane (3-3)
5. Sand Rock (6-4)
6. Lexington (5-2)
7. Winston County (2-3)
8. Mars Hill Bible (5-1)
9. Lamar County (7-1)
10. Washington County (4-0)
Others nominated: Altamont (2-1), Bayshore Christian (0-2), Fyffe (2-0), Ider (1-3), Isabella (2-2), Southeastern (2-2), Tuscaloosa Academy (2-4), Westminster-Oak Mountain (1-4), Cornerstone School (6-1), Zion Chapel (3-3).
CLASS 1A
1. Addison (9-1)
2. Spring Garden (7-1)
3. Shoals Christian (7-0)
4. Athens Bible (2-4)
5. Pleasant Home (3-1)
6. Meek (6-2)
7. University Charter (4-2)
8. Hackleburg (5-0)
9. Kinston (2-4)
10. Woodville (3-0)
Others nominated: Appalachian (2-1), Cedar Bluff (3-3), Covenant Christian (1-4), Faith Christian (4-4), South Lamar (3-3).
