Panthers named T-J Team of the Week

The Collinsville Panthers are the first Times-Journal Team of the Week, presented by Northeast Alabama Community College, of the 2019 season after receiving 40 percent of the 2,114 votes in this week’s online poll.
The 2A, No. 8-ranked Panthers could not have had a better start to their 100th football season last week as they ran circles around the Plainview Bears and picked up a 50-6 win on the road.
Collinsville senior quarterback Kaleb Jones helped his offense strike first with a 3-yard keeper that went into the end zone. After a quick fumble recovery by the Panthers’ defense, Jones fired his first of three touchdown passes to senior classmate Garrett Skelton to put Collinsville ahead 14-0 midway through the first.
All-State kicker Jason Perez later knocked through a 37-yard field goal to put the Panthers up 17-0 at the end of the first quarter.
The Panthers’ added two more touchdowns over each of the next two quarters as Friday’s matchup quickly turned into a blowout.
Two of those scores saw Jones connect with Skelton from 36 and 32 yards out. The other two came on the ground on a 3-yard run by Michael Tucker and a 32-yard run by Malachi Orr.
The Panthers capped off their scoring spree with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Keaton Deboard to Deon Winsley.
The Panthers outgained the Bears 323-97 and scored on six of their first seven possessions Friday. Collinsville will try to be just as dominant in this week’s home opener against the Crossville Lions.
