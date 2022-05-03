The Ider Hornets are one of eight remaining Class 2A baseball teams vying for the 2022 AHSAA state championship.
In their second-round state playoff series against the Southeastern Mustangs, the Hornets earned a 5-3 win in Game 1, before cruising to a 13-1 mercy-rule victory, sweeping the best-of-three series at Ider Town Park on Friday.
Ider travels to Mars Hill Bible for a best-of-three series in the state quarterfinal round, beginning Thursday with Games 1 and 2 at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively. An if-needed Game 3 is set for 1 p.m. Friday. Mars Hill Bible is the Area 16 champion and boasts a 23-5 overall record, advancing past Spring Garden 2-1 in the second round.
In Friday’s series at Ider, starter Peyton Hood surrendered eight hits while striking out five and walking none in a complete-game win in Game 1.
Andrew Blevins drove in two runs on two doubles with two runs scored, Keegan Whitaker added a double and Hood doubled on two hits with an RBI, as Greyson Weldon chipped in two runs.
The Hornets took a 2-1 advantage in the opening inning, pushing the lead to 3-1 before Southeastern plated a run in the top of the fifth.
The Mustangs committed six errors and left four runners stranded in scoring position. Meanwhile, Ider stranded seven runners and had just one error.
Southeastern’s Benjamin Hill doubled on two hits with an RBI and a run scored, as Trent Carpenter and Dylan Abbruzzo drove in a run on two hits.
Andrew Hicks took the loss on the mound for the Mustangs, striking out seven, walking none and allowing two hits and runs in 2 2/3 innings. Carpenter gave up five hits for three runs with three strikeouts and two walks in the start.
In Game 2, Hood smacked a two-run home run across left field to give the Hornets a 7-0 lead as the team compiled eight hits in the five-inning game.
Ider plated three runs in the first inning and four runs across the next two frames to extend the lead to 11-0 before the Mustangs responded.
Layne White scattered three hits, including a double, and drove in three runs for Ider. Cody Tinker doubled and plated two runs with an RBI, Matthew Norman added a double and Whitaker doubled with an RBI.
On the mound, Whitaker delivered a complete game. He retired 10 batters, walked none and surrendered five hits in 75 pitches.
The Mustangs used four different pitchers. Gabriel Marsh took the loss in 2/3 of an inning, giving up three runs on two hits while striking out two and walking one.
Carpenter tripled and scored a run and Andrew Hicks scattered two hits.
