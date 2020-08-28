Fort Payne nets wins vs. Cherokee, Pisgah in volleyball home opener

Fort Payne triumphed in its home opener Thursday evening.
The Wildcats defeated Cherokee County 2-1 (25-12, 25-10) and Pisgah (25-17, 25-22).
Macie Hammon finished the tri-match with 24 assists, five aces and five kills for Fort Payne. Braden Barksdale posted 19 digs, Cooper Garrett had 12 kills and Sami Goggans added 10 assists. Presley Smith made seven kills and Sophie Beason, Lily Jackson and Harleigh Sullivan added six kills apiece.
Fort Payne defeated Ider 3-1 (19-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-21) in Ider on Tuesday.
Barksdale had 25 digs and Hammon finished with 12 assists, two aces and two kills for the Wildcats. Smith recorded 11 digs and four kills, Garrett added seven aces, six digs, six kills and two blocks.
Jackson chipped in five kills and four aces, Sullivan had eight kills, Goggans added seven assists and Beason finished with six kills.
