The Geraldine Bulldogs were limited to two hits as they suffered a 10-0 Game 2 loss against the Phil Campbell Bobcats and were swept in the second round of the AHSAA Class 3A state playoffs in Geraldine on Friday night.
The Bulldogs finished with a 16-16 overall record in a season where they captured a fourth consecutive area championship.
The second game of the doubleheader was scoreless through two innings before the Bobcats scored a run in the third. They added an eight-run scoring burst in the fourth inning, plating runs on three singles, a walk and a triple.
Campbell’s Luke Barnwell pitched a complete game, sitting five and walking two.
Levi Martin took the loss on the mound for the Bulldogs, surrendering four hits while striking out four and walking three.
Campbell pulled ahead by scoring two runs in the seventh inning to beat Geraldine 3-2 in Game 1.
The Bulldogs held a 2-1 advantage before the Bobcats came to the plate in the seventh. They tied the game at 2 on a fly out and a single plated the winning run with two outs in play.
Colt Lusher scored both of Geraldine’s runs and Martin and Will Rogers
Each recorded a hit and an RBI.
Drew Fowler tossed 6 2/3 innings, striking out seven and walking five while allowing 10 hits.
Mason Swinney struck out 10, walked four and surrendered three hits for the Bobcats.
Luke Barnwell led Campbell with three hits and scored three runs and Hudson Hyde posted two hits.
