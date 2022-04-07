Fort Payne boys rank 14th in super poll, 4th in 6A

On the heels of spring break, the Fort Payne boys soccer team appeared at 14th in the AHSAA soccer coaches super poll — the top 15 teams in the state regardless of classification — and No. 4 in Class 6A this week.
The Fort Payne boys held a 10-4-1 overall record at the time of the release of the polls.
The 10-1 Crossville boys posted at No. 4 in 4A/5A, while the Collinsville boys (12-6) ranked fourth in 1A/3A and the 6-9 Collinsville girls were No. 11 in 1A/3A.
The latest AHSAA coaches’ polls:
GIRLS
SUPER POLL
1. Oak Mountain – (13-1-1)
2. Homewood – (12-1-1)
3. Auburn – (12-1-2)
4. Spain Park – (6-2-4)
5. Huntsville – (12-3-2)
6. Vestavia Hills – (8-3-4)
7. Hewitt-Trussville – (12-3-1)
8. Southside-Gadsden – (12-3-2)
9. Mountain Brook – (8-4-1)
10. Bob Jones – (10-6)
11. James Clemens – (9-4-2)
12. Montgomery Academy – (10-2-1)
13. Fairhope – (15-2-2)
14. Florence – (12-4)
15. Foley – (14-3-1)
CLASS 7A
1. Oak Mountain – (13-1-1)
2. Auburn – (12-1-2)
3. Spain Park – (6-2-4)
4. Huntsville – (12-3-2)
5. Vestavia Hills – (8-3-4)
6. Hewitt-Trussville – (12-3-1)
7. Bob Jones – (10-6)
8. James Clemens – (9-4-2)
9. Fairhope – (15-2-2)
10. Florence – (12-4)
11. Foley – (14-3-1)
12. Grissom – (11-6)
13. Thompson – (12-7-2)
14. Smiths Station – (11-6)
15. Alma Bryant – (15-6)
CLASS 6A
1. Homewood – (12-1-1)
2. Southside-Gadsden – (12-3-2)
3. Mountain Brook – (8-4-1)
4. Chelsea – (8-4)
5. Spanish Fort – (13-4-2)
6. Northridge – (9-2-2)
7. Briarwood – (5-3-3)
8. McGill-Toolen – (8-3-1)
9. Opelika – (9-2)
10. Hazel Green – (11-3)
11. Pelham – (8-3-1)
12. Helena – (10-6-2)
13. Springville – (6-2-1)
14. Randolph – (7-5-1)
15. Oxford – (4-7)
CLASS 4A/5A
1. Montgomery Academy – (10-2-1)
2. St. James – (9-1)
3. Guntersville – (8-3-1)
4. Indian Springs – (9-1-1)
5. St. Michael – (10-4)
6. Lincoln – (12-6)
7. St. John Paul II – (7-8)
8. Westminster – (9-2)
9. Carroll-Ozark – (7-3-1)
10. East Limestone – (11-3)
11. Marbury – (13-0)
12. John Carroll – (4-12)
13. Westbrook Christian – (12-2)
14. American Christian – (9-1)
15. Douglas – (4-1)
CLASS 1A/3A
1. Trinity – (5-2)
2. Donoho – (8-0)
3. Susan Moore – (17-3)
4. Westminster-Oak Mountain – (10-4-1)
5. Montgomery Catholic – (8-7-1)
6. Glencoe – (4-2)
7. Mars Hill – (3-3)
8. Danville – (10-0)
9. St. Luke’s – (11-7)
10. Cottage Hill – (9-7)
11. Collinsville – (6-9)
12. Bayside Academy – (3-7-1)
13. Providence Christian – (1-2)
14. Orange Beach – (9-7)
15. Houston Academy – (0-0-1)
BOYS
SUPER POLL
1. Mountain Brook – (17-2-2)
2. Vestavia Hills – (17-2)
3. Oak Mountain – (11-3-4)
4. Homewood – (11-4-1)
5. Fairhope – (13-1-3)
6. Auburn – (11-1-4)
7. Pelham – (12-3)
8. Huntsville – (11-3-2)
9. Montgomery Academy – (16-0-2)
10. Grissom – (13-2-3)
11. Daphne – (12-2)
12. Indian Springs – (9-1-4)
13. Davidson – (14-4-3)
14. Fort Payne – (10-4-1)
15. McGill-Toolen – (13-7)
CLASS 7A
1. Vestavia Hills – (17-2)
2. Oak Mountain – (11-3-4)
3. Fairhope – (13-1-3)
4. Auburn – (11-1-4)
5. Huntsville – (11-3-2)
6. Grissom – (13-2-3)
7. Daphne – (12-2)
8. Davidson – (14-4-3)
9. Austin – (11-2)
10. Thompson – (12-4-3)
11. Theodore – (18-1-2)
12. Enterprise – (10-6-2)
13. James Clemens – (6-6-5)
14. Dothan – (12-2)
15. Florence – (7-7-1)
CLASS 6A
1. Mountain Brook – (17-2-2)
2. Homewood – (11-4-1)
3. Pelham – (12-3)
4. Fort Payne – (10-4-1)
5. McGill-Toolen – (13-7)
6. Chelsea – (11-4-2)
7. Randolph – (12-4-1)
8. Briarwood – (8-5-2)
9. Southside-Gadsden – (8-4-2)
10. Scottsboro – (11-5-2)
11. Spanish Fort – (11-3-1)
12. Opelika – (7-4)
13. Springville – (7-3)
14. St. Paul’s – (10-4)
15. Wetumpka – (9-5-3)
CLASS 4A/5A
1. Montgomery Academy – (16-0-1)
2. Indian Springs – (9-1-4)
3. Westbrook Christian – (13-1-1)
4. Crossville – (10-1)
5. Guntersville – (13-5-1)
6. Oneonta – (9-3)
7. Russellville – (11-2-1)
8. LAMP – (11-4-1)
9. John Carroll – (6-9-1)
10. St. Michael – (9-4-3)
11. Faith Academy – (6-3)
12. American Christian – (8-2-1)
13. Lincoln – (13-5-1)
14. Tallassee – (5-5-1)
15. Leeds – (10-4-2)
CLASS 1A/3A
1. Bayside Academy – (13-2-4)
2. Mars Hill – (10-5-1)
3. Tanner – (10-4-1)
4. Collinsville – (12-6)
5. Trinity – (10-2)
6. Donoho – (7-0)
7. St. Luke’s – (10-8-1)
8. Westminster-Oak Mountain – (13-4)
9. Danville – (7-2)
10. Elkmont – (8-6-3)
11. Montgomery Catholic – (9-5-3)
12. Houston Academy – (1-1)
13. St. Bernard – (2-1)
14. Faith Christian – (6-4)
15. Tarrant – (1-0)
