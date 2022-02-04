Plainview boys drop to No. 2 in final 3A rankings

The Plainview boys dropping out of the top spot in Class 3A was one of four changes atop the final Alabama Sports Writers Association state high school basketball rankings, released Thursday morning.
After weeks of holding on to the No. 1 position in 3A boys, the Bears dropped to No. 2 behind Cottage Hill in this week’s final ASWA poll of the season. Plainview was the lone boys team representing DeKalb County in the latest rankings.
On the girls’ side, Ider returned to the 2A top 10 at No. 8 after missing the top-10 cut across the past few weeks. Pisgah remained atop the 2A rankings, while Skyline stayed at No. 1 in 1A.
In 3A girls, Plainview posted at No. 4 and Collinsville posted at No. 7 this week, while Sylvania received top-10 nominations.
The final ASWA state high school basketball rankings:
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (26-3)
2. Vestavia Hills (27-2)
3. Davidson (26-2)
4. Hewitt-Trussville (22-5)
5. Bob Jones (23-3)
6. Sparkman (23-4)
7. Fairhope (20-5)
8. Foley (16-10)
9. Theodore (18-7)
10. Auburn (16-6)
Others nominated: Central-Phenix City (20-10), Daphne (18-10), Enterprise (19-7).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (28-0)
2. Mortimer Jordan (22-4)
3. Hartselle (21-6)
4. Park Crossing (25-4)
5. Chelsea (21-5)
6. Gulf Shores (21-7)
7. McGill-Toolen (20-7)
8. Pelham (22-5)
9. Mountain Brook (21-6)
10. Minor (22-4)
Others nominated: Clay-Chalkville (13-7), Cullman (21-8), Eufaula (19-7), Hueytown (19-8), Northridge (19-7), Oxford (20-4), Pell City (22-6).
CLASS 5A
1. Lee-Huntsville (20-6)
2. UMS-Wright (23-6)
3. Pleasant Grove (24-6)
4. Central-Tuscaloosa (20-4)
5. Guntersville (24-5)
6. Selma (13-2)
7. Fairfield (17-7)
8. Sardis (22-8)
9. Ramsay (16-5)
10. Pike Road (17-7)
Others nominated: Charles Henderson (11-7), East Limestone (16-9), Hayden (17-7), West Point (17-6).
CLASS 4A
1. Deshler (27-1)
2. Good Hope (26-3)
3. Jackson (21-3)
4. Williamson (18-2)
5. New Hope (19-5)
6. St. James (20-5)
7. Hamilton (18-5)
8. Priceville (19-6)
9. Rogers (20-9)
10. Fultondale (17-7)
Others nominated: Cherokee County (15-8), Cleburne County (21-7), Escambia County (19-5), Geneva (21-4), Handley (17-6), St. John Paul II (17-8).
CLASS 3A
1. Prattville Christian (29-0)
2. Lauderdale County (24-3)
3. Susan Moore (23-4)
4. Plainview (21-7)
5. Trinity (23-5)
6. T.R. Miller (16-4)
7. Collinsville (17-9)
8. Montgomery Catholic (15-8)
9. Hokes Bluff (15-8)
10. Montgomery Academy (12-12)
Others nominated: Elkmont (20-10), Greensboro (10-6), Houston Academy (15-6), Southside-Selma (18-5), Sylvania (15-12).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (24-3)
2. Spring Garden (27-1)
3. Midfield (18-5)
4. Sand Rock (24-4)
5. Winston County (25-3)
6. G.W. Long (18-4)
7. Francis Marion (19-1)
8. Ider (19-9)
9. St. Luke’s (12-8)
10. Abbeville (19-4)
Others nominated: Cottonwood (10-10), Geneva County (17-12), Lexington (15-10), Locust Fork (17-6), Mars Hill Bible (11-10), Tanner (18-4), Westbrook Christian (17-8).
CLASS 1A
1. Skyline (21-8)
2. Marion County (17-7)
3. Loachapoka (17-7)
4. Florala (20-6)
5. Talladega County Central (26-5)
6. R.A. Hubbard (13-6)
7. Georgiana (13-8)
8. Ragland (21-3)
9. A.L. Johnson (14-2)
10. Linden (14-5)
Others nominated: Covenant Christian (16-7), J.F. Shields (11-6), McIntosh (10-9), Pleasant Home (11-7), Red Level (13-8).
AISA
1. Glenwood (20-4)
2. Lee-Scott (16-4)
3. Fort Dale Academy (14-4)
4. Sparta Academy (21-3)
5. Edgewood Academy (21-7)
6. Clarke Prep (18-5)
7. Tuscaloosa Academy (16-2)
8. Lowndes Academy (14-5)
9. Lakeside (12-7)
10. Chambers Academy (13-6)
Others nominated: Morgan Academy (8-10).
BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Baker (26-3)
2. Grissom (24-5)
3. Hoover (21-8)
4. Vestavia Hills (23-3)
5. Enterprise (19-6)
6. Spain Park (22-7)
7. Oak Mountain (21-5)
8. Huntsville (19-10)
9. Sparkman (22-7)
10. James Clemens (16-9)
Others nominated: Auburn (17-8), Austin (18-8), Jeff Davis (19-8), Thompson (15-14).
CLASS 6A
1. Mountain Brook (25-3)
2. Pinson Valley (21-7)
3. Huffman (23-6)
4. McGill-Toolen (24-4)
5. Eufaula (25-3)
6. Hueytown (21-8)
7. Spanish Fort (20-7)
8. Pelham (24-5)
9. Cullman (21-3)
10. Northridge (21-8)
Others nominated: Blount (21-6), Hartselle (16-13), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (21-5), Homewood (16-12), Lee-Montgomery (15-8), McAdory (14-11), Muscle Shoals (20-8), Park Crossing (22-4), Scottsboro (22-6), Wetumpka (15-8).
CLASS 5A
1. Lee-Huntsville (19-6)
2. Wenonah (19-7)
3. Ramsay (19-9)
4. Charles Henderson (19-5)
5. John Carroll (19-8)
6. Pike Road (17-5)
7. Carroll (21-7)
8. Douglas (21-4)
9. Leeds (19-10)
10. Alexandria (12-5)
Others nominated: Guntersville (19-8), Sardis (15-10), UMS-Wright (20-8).
CLASS 4A
1. Westminster Christian (21-5)
2. Jacksonville (22-5)
3. Sumter Central (18-2)
4. Escambia County (22-4)
5. Williamson (21-8)
6. Brooks (19-5)
7. Haleyville (19-7)
8. West Morgan (15-10)
9. Indian Springs (14-1)
10. Good Hope (19-9)
Others nominated: Cherokee County (11-13), Dale County (19-8), Fultondale (13-8), Holt (18-9), Jackson (14-6), Priceville (19-7), St. James (13-5), Straughn (15-10).
CLASS 3A
1. Cottage Hill (24-5)
2. Plainview (23-6)
3. Hillcrest-Evergreen (13-5)
4. Lauderdale County (23-4)
5. Hokes Bluff (17-8)
6. Winfield (24-4)
7. Opp (17-6)
8. Montgomery Catholic (11-9)
9. Danville (21-7)
10. Piedmont (17-7)
Others nominated: Clements (17-9), Excel (11-8), Houston Academy (16-9), Southside-Selma (19-9).
CLASS 2A
1. Midfield (23-7)
2. Geneva County (21-6)
3. Section (21-9)
4. St. Luke’s (16-6)
5. Highland Home (22-4)
6. Ariton (20-4)
7. Spring Garden (16-8)
8. North Sand Mountain (16-8)
9. Red Bay (17-12)
10. Falkville (20-9)
Others nominated: Abbeville (12-9), Addison (18-10), Cleveland (17-6), Sand Rock (14-13), Westbrook Christian (17-10).
CLASS 1A
1. Autaugaville (22-2)
2. Belgreen (24-3)
3. Georgiana (19-6)
4. Covenant Christian (21-6)
5. Brantley (18-6)
6. Decatur Heritage (15-7)
7. Skyline (19-7)
8. McIntosh (15-3)
9. J.F. Shields (10-9)
10. Red Level (19-8)
Others nominated: Athens Bible (13-7), Faith Christian (18-10), Florala (14-10), Holy Spirit (15-7), Pleasant Home (11-7), R.A. Hubbard (14-6).
AISA
1. Autauga Academy (15-0)
2. Pike Liberal Arts (20-2)
3. Tuscaloosa Academy (16-4)
4. Lee-Scott (17-6)
5. Escambia Academy (12-5)
6. Heritage Christian (22-5)
7. Glenwood (16-7)
8. Macon-East (17-4)
9. Lowndes Academy (16-3)
10. Chambers Academy (11-6)
Others nominated: Morgan Academy (9-9), Patrician (16-3).
