PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Lusher scores 27, Geraldine bests Collinsville

Led by a 27-point effort by Colton Lusher, Geraldine toppled Class 3A, Area 12 rival Collinsville 72-58 in Geraldine on Tuesday night.
Lusher added five rebounds and steals for the Bulldogs (5-2, 2-0 3A, Area 12)) in their third straight win. Lucas Bryant scored 15 points, Connor Johnson contributed 13 points and six rebounds, Redick Smith had nine points with five assists and Jaxon Colvin finished with 11 rebounds.
Alex Garcia made four 3-pointers and finished with 26 points for the Panthers (3-4, 0-1) and Dawson Cothran had 18 points.
Geraldine raced ahead to a 27-11 advantage by the end of the opening period, amassing five 3-point baskets, including a pair from Smith and Johnson.
The Bulldogs led 50-29 at intermission.
Sylvania 62, Fyffe 40:
Sawyer Hughes had 19 points, leading three Sylvania players in double-digit scoring in a 62-40 victory in a Class 3A, Area 14 game in Sylvania on Tuesday night.
Hughes scored 10 points in the opening period to help the Rams (2-7, 1-1 3A, Area 14) take a 17-7 advantage. He added eight additional points, including a pair of 3-pointers, in the second period to help extend the lead to 32-14 at halftime.
Josh Scott finished with 16 points, Drake Whisenant added 10 points and Ryan Bullock chipped in eight points for the Rams.
Nathaniel Baugh led the Red Devils (1-7, 0-2) with nine points and Kyle Dukes scored seven.
Arab 58, Fort Payne 54:
Malik Turner paced Fort Payne with 24 points and Shaq Hawkins added 11 points in a 58-54 loss at Class 6A, Area 15 rival Arab on Tuesday night.
A slow start put the Wildcats (6-5, 0-2 6A, Area 15) behind 16-2. A field goal by Connor Cash accounted for Fort Payne’s lone points of the opening period.
But the Wildcats rallied by outscoring Arab 25-12 in the second quarter behind a 12-point scoring effort by Turner, bringing the visitors within 28-27 at halftime.
The Knights (8-2, 1-0) maintained a 42-40 edge entering the fourth quarter, where they shot 8 of 9 from the free-throw line.
Ed Johnson made four 3-point baskets and scored a game-high 25 points for Arab. Spencer Strickland scored 13 points and Will Cavender 10 points.
Asbury 45, Ider 41:
Austin Shirley led Ider with 15 points, including three 3-point baskets, and Hunter Robinson had 12 points in a 45-41 loss against visiting Asbury on Thursday night.
Stanisa Donovic scored 11 points for the Rams (7-5), Eldy Gonzalez chipped in 10 points and Gavin Meicke added eight points.
Ider (5-5) trailed 20-18 at intermission and led 32-31 entering the fourth after constructing a 14-point third quarter.
Asbury outscored the Hornets 14-9 in the fourth.
Sardis 52, Crossville 31:
Kaejuan Hatley finished with a game-high 16 points for Crossville in a 52-31 loss at Sardis in a Class 5A, Area 13 matchup Tuesday night.
Crossville fell to 0-12 overall and 0-2 in area play after trailing 11-5 by the end of the first quarter and 27-12 at halftime.
Jamarius Anderson’s 11 points led three Sardis players in double-digit scoring. Carson Gillilan and Eli Ford scored 10 points apiece and Eli Morton added nine points.
Sardis improved to 6-2 overall and 1-1 in area competition.
