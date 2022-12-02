Nearly every time a Fort Payne player attempted a layup, there was an Anniston player to contest it.

Luke Stephens scored a game-high 20 points and Jackson Banks added seven points, as the Wildcats struggled against Anniston’s stifling defensive pressure in a 55-41 loss at Fort Payne High School on Thursday night.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.