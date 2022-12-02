Nearly every time a Fort Payne player attempted a layup, there was an Anniston player to contest it.
Luke Stephens scored a game-high 20 points and Jackson Banks added seven points, as the Wildcats struggled against Anniston’s stifling defensive pressure in a 55-41 loss at Fort Payne High School on Thursday night.
“We struggled against their ball pressure all night long,” Wildcats head coach Michael Banks said. “They got us out of what we wanted to do. We didn’t execute very well against the press, turned the ball over, threw a lot of ill-advised passes, just didn’t take care of the ball.”
Kyron Brown led the 1-1 Bulldogs with 13 points and Jace Roberson added 11 points.
Turnovers amid Anniston’s defense prevented the Wildcats from establishing any offensive rhythm in the opening half. The Bulldogs turned a 15-13 first-quarter lead into a 33-20 advantage at halftime. Malik Bailey made a 3-pointer and Devin Coleman assisted Roberson with a 3 to give Anniston a 31-16 lead with 2:50 remaining in the half. Hezekiah Harris dished to Tyrone Wysinger for a fast-break layup to extend the lead to 33-16, before Fort Payne’s Jackson Banks made a layup and Connor Kinsley closed the half with a pair of free throws.
Back-to-back layups by Stephens pulled Fort Payne within eight points with 5:20 left in the third period, but the Bulldogs boosted their lead to 48-31 by quarter’s end.
“When we started cutting into (the deficit) in the second half, we needed some more shots to fall and they didn’t,” Michael Banks said.
Anniston’s Jacory Lane scored on an offensive rebound with 5:30 to play in regulation to extend the lead to a 20-point margin.
