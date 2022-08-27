Keaton DeBoard and Mason McAteer accounted for two touchdowns each, as Collinsville opened its regular season with a 33-7 rout of DeKalb County rival Crossville at Chad Hawkins Stadium on Saturday night.

The Panthers (1-0) constructed a 33-0 lead before Crossville (0-2) prevented the shutout with a Caleb Causey 2-yard scoring run with 3:33 left in regulation. Causey helped set up the score by ripping off a long run to the left sideline two plays before the Lions used a bunch formation to push Causey across the goal line.

