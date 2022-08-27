Keaton DeBoard and Mason McAteer accounted for two touchdowns each, as Collinsville opened its regular season with a 33-7 rout of DeKalb County rival Crossville at Chad Hawkins Stadium on Saturday night.
The Panthers (1-0) constructed a 33-0 lead before Crossville (0-2) prevented the shutout with a Caleb Causey 2-yard scoring run with 3:33 left in regulation. Causey helped set up the score by ripping off a long run to the left sideline two plays before the Lions used a bunch formation to push Causey across the goal line.
Collinsville substituted out many of its starters by the start of the fourth quarter.
DeBoard scored two first-half rushing touchdowns, as the Panthers maintained a 20-0 advantage at halftime. He punched in a 48-yard touchdown run on Collinsville’s opening series, capping a 66-yard scoring drive.
Gavin Lang took a handoff on a jet sweep to the right sideline for a 17-yard scoring run at the 4:18 mark of the opening period to extend the lead to 14-0.
Crossville’s Antonio Quintana secured a Collinsville fumble at the Lions’ 5-yard line early in the second quarter.
But Collinsville’s defense allowed no gain and a punt gave the Panthers the ball with a short field at the 37.
Collinsville used five plays to travel the scoring distance. From 4 yards out, DeBoard followed blocks to the right and into the end zone with 3:49 remaining in the half. The ensuing kick was low and blocked.
Yosmer Mendez intercepted a Collinsville pass at the Lions’ 18 inside the final two minutes of the half, but the Panthers prevented any gain as time expired.
Collinsville engineered a nine-play, 61-yard scoring drive on its first possession of the second half. After forcing Crossville’s offense off the field to begin the third period, the Panthers went back to work, widening the gap to 26-0.
From the Crossville 19, McAteer rolled left and connected with Kyler Beene near the 10-yard line. Beene raced ahead along the sideline, diving to the pylon for a touchdown at the 4:57 mark of the third.
The Lions’ defense opened for McAteer to motor up the middle for a 27-yard scoring run with 2:48 left in the quarter to make it 33-0.
Collinsville begins Class 2A, Region 7 play Friday, hosting Section.
Crossville visits Guntersville in a Class 5A, Region 7 matchup Friday.
