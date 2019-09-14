Red Devils ravage Panthers

Class 2A’s top-ranked Fyffe Red Devils defeated the No. 6-ranked Collinsville Panthers 24-3 Friday night bringing them to 3-0 for the season.
The Red Devils scored their first touchdown of the night at 6:10 in the first quarter with a 45-yard run by junior Ike Rowell to put Fyffe on the scoreboard. Rowell kicked the PAT to make the lead 7-0.
With only 3:04 remaining in the second quarter, the Red Devils nearly doubled their lead, but fumbled on first-and-goal and the ball was scooped up by Panthers' defensive back Jason Perez.
Perez then put the Panthers on the board by sending a 41-yard field goal through the uprights with 26.2 seconds left on the clock. The lone field goal was the only time Collinsville scored Friday night.
Fyffe continued pushing the ball up the field and gained momentum in the third quarter with junior Brody Dalton’s field goal.
Early in the fourth-quarter, Rowell rushed 1-yard for his second touchdown at 9:45. Fyffe’s PAT was good, giving the Red Devils a 17-point lead over the Panthers.
Just three minutes later, a 34-yard pass to tight end junior William Gillian from quarterback Zack Pyron gave Fyffe their final touchdown.
Collinsville’s quarterback Kaleb Jones had 16 rushes for a total of 56 yards. Junior running back Malachi Orr had 6 rushes for 16 yards.
Jones completed 14-of 24-passes for 135 yards. Senior Garrett Skelton received two passes for seven yards. Running back senior Michael Tucker received four passes for 56 yards. Orr received three passes for 72 yards.
Pyron had 25 carries for 88 yards, while Rowell had 22 carries for 163 yards and Tyler Mize aded 41 yards on six carries.
Red Devil junior Tyler Mize received a single pass for 19 yards and William Gillian caught for 34 yards.
Collinsville head coach Ernie Willingham said the game was a duel between two good ball teams.
“Each team has to stay focused if we want to meet up again in the playoffs,” Willingham said.
Fyffe head Coach Paul Benefield said he thought his team played well.
“We just didn’t move the ball,” he said. “We played hard all night and I am proud of them.”
The Red Devils will hit the road next week to face the Asbury Rams.
