Today

Sun and clouds mixed. High around 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with a few showers. High 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.