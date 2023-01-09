Colton Wills had a game-high 26 points, including an 8-for-9 free-throw shooting performance in Collinsville’s 49-41 victory against Cedar Bluff at L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium on Saturday.

Gavin Lang scored 16 points and Keaton DeBoard added eight points for the Panthers, who led 18-4 at the end of the opening period.

