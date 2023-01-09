Colton Wills had a game-high 26 points, including an 8-for-9 free-throw shooting performance in Collinsville’s 49-41 victory against Cedar Bluff at L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium on Saturday.
Gavin Lang scored 16 points and Keaton DeBoard added eight points for the Panthers, who led 18-4 at the end of the opening period.
Cedar Bluff rallied to close the gap and take a 24-23 halftime edge.
The Panthers regained the lead in the third quarter, closing the frame with a 37-33 advantage.
Isaac Bishop led Cedar Bluff with nine points.
At Gaston last Friday, Wills scored 14 of his game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter of a 47-37 win. Wills went 10 for 10 from the foul line in the fourth period to help secure the Class 2A Area 12 victory.
Lang sank three 3s for nine points and DeBoard contributed eight points.
Scottsboro 83, Fort Payne 52 —
Luke Stephens finished with 16 points and Carter Tinker contributed 10 points for Fort Payne during a rivalry game at Scottsboro’s Hambrick Hall last Friday night.
Scottsboro’s Parker Bell scored 15 points, Tyson Sexton and Seth Whitmire each had 13 points and Davon Walker chipped in 11 points. Eli Sparks added 10 points and Jameson Gray eight points.
Scottsboro (12-6) sprinted ahead 32-11 by the end of the first quarter and 47-24 at intermission.
Fort Payne’s record fell to 7-13.
Griffin Weldon’s 12 points paced Ider in a loss at Class 2A Area 15 foe Pisgah last Friday night.
Eli Palmer added eight points for the Hornets (1-14, 0-4 2A Area 15), who trailed 13-12 to start the second quarter.
The second quarter was where the Eagles (6-4, 2-1) soared away, outscoring the visitors 28-3 to take a 41-15 halftime advantage.
Brodie Overdear finished with a game-high 16 points for Pisgah, while Jakob Kirby and Levi Arnold scored 11 points apiece and Jett Jeffery had 10 points.
Skyline 83, Valley Head 53 —
Ethan Webb scored 15 points and Eian Bain added 13 points for Valley Head in a loss to Skyline at Lowell Barron Gymnasium in Valley Head last Friday night.
Bryant Kennamer swished a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight points in the first quarter, as the Vikings (14-6, 4-2 Class 1A Area 15) raced to a 22-13 advantage. Bain scored nine points across the quarter for the Tigers (6-12, 1-3 1A Area 15).
Kennamer (18 points) scored six points in the second quarter and Jayten Prince (18 points) had eight points, including two 3s, to help Skyline close the half with a 48-26 advantage.
Webb produced 10 third-quarter points (two 3-pointers) for Valley Head, while the Vikings boosted their lead to 66-38 by quarter’s end.
