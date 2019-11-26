Using good ball movement, the Ider girls kept finding open shooters and pulled away from the Appalachian Eagles for a 64-34 victory at the Liberty Bank Thanksgiving Shootout in Geraldine on Monday afternoon.
The Hornets (5-1) pushed an 18-10 first-quarter lead to 32-14 at intermission. Alayna Chapman hit a turnaround shot in the post, Savannah Seals stole a pass and scored, and Chapman found Kaleigh Carson open for a 3-pointer during the quarter.
Carson rebounded a shot and scored early in the third, before Erin Pruett assisted Crimson Traylor with a 3-point basket to extend the Hornets’ lead to 37-17 with 5:34 left to play.
The Eagles’ Anna Dean and Ashley Whittington made 3s and Lily Dean added a layup, before Whittington sank a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to close the third and bring them within 41-26.
Flynn scored 21 points and Carson finished with 16 points as Ider won its second in a row.
Appalachian (2-3) took its second straight loss.
