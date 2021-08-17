Keaton DeBoard rushed for two touchdowns as the Collinsville Panthers bested the Pleasant Valley Raiders 14-12 during the varsity half of a jamboree, before the Pleasant Valley finished with a 14-8 win during the junior varsity/junior high half at Chad Hawkins Stadium last Friday night.
During the varsity half, the Panthers scored on their first two possessions, while the defense collected a Pleasant Valley fumble.
DeBoard received a snap near midfield and ran to the left side, spinning and running behind blocks into open space before he sprinted ahead for a touchdown on Collinsville’s opening drive. Tristan Gallegos added an extra-point kick for a 7-0 advantage at the 9:42 mark in the opening period.
With 6:14 left in the first quarter, Collinsville’s defense recovered a Pleasant Valley fumble near midfield and turned the mistake into points when DeBoard raced to the right side for a 34-yard score. Gallegos drilled the ensuing kick.
Colton Wills made a long run on the Collinsville scoring drive and DeBoard completed a first-down pass to Eli Griggs during the drive as well.
The Panthers gained another scoring opportunity near the end of the first quarter when the Raiders turned the ball over on downs near midfield.
As the game transitioned into the second quarter, however, Pleasant Valley forced the home team to punt for the first time with 11:21 remaining until halftime.
The Raiders worked their way down into Collinsville’s red zone on their ensuing drive, capped by a Braydon Maye 1-yard dive on a second-and-goal play with 8:21 left. They attempted a 2-point conversion run but Collinsville’s special teams defense snuffed it out, bringing the score to 14-6.
The Raiders struck again with 18 seconds left in the half on a play from inside the Collinsville 10-yard-line. The ensuing 2-point pass attempt failed.
Mason McAteer and Silas Adams, a pair of seventh-graders, scored for Collinsville during the second half, which consisted of junior varsity and junior high players on the field.
McAteer ran for a touchdown and Adams followed with a 2-point conversion run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.