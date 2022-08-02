Head coaches and players representing high school football teams across DeKalb and Jackson Counties gathered to preview the upcoming season at the 2022 DeKalb & Jackson County Football Media Day in Rainsville last Friday.
Here are some notes from what DeKalb coaches and players said during the annual season preview meeting:
The SEC West
The AHSAA’s 2022-24 realignment, which reshuffles regions and teams based on the organization’s competitive balance factor in two-year increments, brought changes to region opposition for DeKalb teams.
Plainview was no exception to that, as the Bears joined the newly formed Class 3A, Region 6. The region includes in-county rivals Geraldine and Sylvania, along with defending 3A state champion Piedmont and Ohatchee, who appeared in the second round of the state postseason last year.
When discussing the Bears’ new region, head coach Dale Pruitt, who returns for his third stint leading the program, likened the opposition to college football's Southeastern Conference West Division, which includes Alabama, Auburn, LSU and Ole Miss.
“As far as our schedule, it’s basically the SEC West,” the DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 inductee said. “I think it gets you prepared for the postseason. If you play our region, plus our non-region games, there’s nobody else that you’re going to play against that’s going to intimidate you come playoff time.”
During Plainview’s time on the stage, Pruitt said he was “tickled to death to be back to this area,” and emphasized that the football program was not broken when he became the coach this offseason, following the transfer of four-year head coach Nick Ledbetter to an administrative position at Ider High School.
“Coach Ledbetter and his staff did a good job,” Pruitt said. “They won 10 ball games two years ago, they won seven last year. It’s not like you’re going to a place where culture doesn’t have to be established.”
With Pruitt now coaching a second generation of Plainview football players, there’s a lot of ambition to excel among the players.
“I think coach Pruitt has brought us to a higher standard, because he coached a lot of our dads and they won a lot of ball games in the ’90s. We want to be just like them,” said senior lineman Grant Martin.
The 2022 Bears will run multiple forms of offense and defense, Pruitt said. They’ll open the season at Priceville on Aug. 19.
Fresh Tigers
After being hired late last summer to lead Valley Head’s football program following the transfer of Heath Vincent to an administrative position with Fort Payne City Schools, Tigers second-year head coach Charles Hammon has had a full offseason with the team.
The time has allowed for Valley Head’s players to be sharp and efficient in the way they practice.
“These guys will tell you, when we hit the field, it’s an hour and a half full speed,” Hammon said, gesturing to his players. “We don’t spend more than an hour and a half practicing.”
The conditioning and the players’ continued commitment to making gains in the weight room has been a valuable part of the offseason.
“We’ve had a good winter, a good summer, so we’re fresh,” Hammon said. “Our goal is to be in the playoffs and be as fresh as we can in November.”
The Tigers’ fast-paced training hasn’t shed the fun out of football for the players.
“Coach Hammon is tough but makes everything fun,” said junior running back/defensive lineman Noah Hulgan.
The Tigers went 5-6 last year with a first-round state playoff appearance. Hammon said he’s confident the success will translate into this season. The coach said the team has installed a new, simple offense and looks to build on last year’s finish.
Valley Head opens at North Sand Mountain on Aug. 19.
Like a farmer
Entering his second season as Ider’s head coach, Chad Grant knows the first thing a coach has to have is a commitment from players.
“If you don’t have that, you’re going to struggle,” he said, “because they have to believe you and you have to believe them. If that happens, then you can have a good season.”
Grant likened a high school football coach to being a farmer.
“Every year, a farmer goes out and plows a field,” he said. “He doesn’t really know if that piece of land is going to produce like it did the year before.”
Achieving a 7-4 record with a first-round state playoff appearance in 2021, Grant said the Hornets understand what it takes to be successful.
Playing with great physicality was a top priority for Grant in this year’s spring jamboree.
“As the game wore on, I felt like we were getting a little bit winded,” he said, “But then, all of a sudden, when it came crunch time, I got exactly what I wanted to see out of these boys. They stepped it up and made the plays that needed to be made.”
The Hornets will play 10 straight games before their bye week, beginning with a Week 0 matchup against Crossville at Wayne C. Hardman Stadium on Aug. 20.
Defensive strength
Sylvania has installed its entire offensive system, and with a new starting quarterback and some new starting receivers, it might take some time to develop timing.
But as for the Rams’ defense, second-year head coach Tyler Vann said that’s where he believes the team’s greatest source of production lies entering August.
“Our strengths are on defense at this point,” Vann said.
The Rams’ defensive front includes Brant Kittle, Ashdon Cooley, Ryan Koger, Aspen Cooley, Luke Tuttle and Ky Shankles, along with linebackers Colby Buttram, Leo Kirby, Zack Anderson and Aiden Parham. The secondary includes Griffin Haygood, Josh Scott, Roman McKeehan, Jaxon Smith and Jonah Gurley.
“We have to come ready to win, ready to work,” Kittle said.
Sylvania is one of three DeKalb County teams joining 3A’s Region 6, along with Plainview and Fyffe and defending state champion Piedmont.
“It’s difficult on every one of us,” Vann said of the competition in the new region. “I think it’s going to come down to who’s most healthy at the end.”
Sylvania finished as region runner-up last season, compiling an 8-3 overall record and appearing in the first round of the state postseason.
The Rams open 2022 by hosting North Jackson for an Aug. 12 fall jamboree, before a bye week leads them into a regular-season home kickoff against Saks on Aug. 26.
Best in the state
Fyffe head coach Paul Benefield was recently voted as the best active high school football coach in Alabama, according to an anonymous poll of state high school football coaches collected by AL.com.
The veteran coach entering his 26th season at Fyffe and 31st season as a head coach overall was asked about his reaction to the poll.
“It’s really flattering — a shock to me — that that happened,” Benefield said. “I sent my email back, but I didn’t vote for myself. That’s probably as good a thing as you can ask for, is for your peers that really know something about football say that. Maybe they just felt sorry for me or something, because I’m old. Maybe they’re all mad at each other and decided to vote for me. But it is an honor, I think, just to be mentioned in the top 10 with some of those guys is pretty neat.”
Benefield talked about coming from a recent youth football camp and being the coach of a second generation of Fyffe football players.
“Seeing all of those little kids running around, they’ll be grown before you can turn around two or three times,” he said. “You just can’t think about it too much or it’ll overwhelm you. You just hope that every day you can do something to help them — not do something easy for them that they get all the time anyway — but something they have to earn and get that kind of integrity about you that you have to work to earn something to be successful. Hopefully that’ll go with them all of their lives.”
The Red Devils finished 10-2 last season and made it to the third round of the state playoffs. They pushed their winning streak to 51 straight and became the team with the longest active winning streak in American high school football in the process.
Two of the Red Devils’ most experienced starters, Jake Wooden and Brodie Hicks, joined Benefield at the media day session and discussed the importance of their roles in the program’s success.
“You want to make everyone proud,” Wooden said.
Added Hicks, “We strive to make everyone better.”
The Red Devils visit defending 3A champion Piedmont for a fall jamboree Aug. 19, before opening the regular season at Geraldine on Aug. 26.
Numbers keep growing
Fort Payne wrapped its first week of fall practices last week, having eschewed spring training for an early start to fall.
“We’re extremely positive, excited,” Wildcats head coach Chris Elmore said. “I was thinking about it the other day. The day I’m not positive or excited about the season is the day I probably need to quit doing this.
“...Right now, we’re encouraged by what we see and we pray we can keep these guys healthy moving forward and continue to get better on a daily basis.”
The program’s numbers reached 100 players in grades 9-12 last year and are up to 110 this year.
“We have a locker room that will fit 90 comfortably, so we’re kind of jammed in there right now,” Elmore said. “More importantly, our junior high numbers were really good this spring. We’re over 70 in our seventh- and eighth-grade program. When you talk about almost 180 guys playing football from grades 7-12, that’s been exciting.”
Elmore said he doesn’t know exactly what to attribute for the growing roster, but he hopes the players are treated fairly and they get something out of the program outside of strictly football.
As for the team’s returning core, Andrew Barclay and Colton Shankles are back on the offensive line, along with quarterback Jake Barnes, wide receiver Marcus Ledford and running back Kaden Dubose, who missed about half of last season with a knee injury.
Defensively, Kobe King returns at free safety, with Sylas Hollmer and Hayden Presley on the defensive front and Bennett Blanks and Alex Akins patrolling the defensive midfield at linebacker.
The Wildcats, who visit Chattooga (Ga.) for a fall jamboree Aug. 11 and open at Scottsboro on Aug. 19, will rely on their underclassmen for depth this season.
“We have a lot of good underclassmen coming up,” King said.
A player-led team
Year 1 was all about setting expectations for Geraldine head coach Michael Davis.
Now that the players know what is expected of them, they’re self-governing themselves in a way that has allowed Davis to be less of a disciplinarian and concentrate on football-related matters.
“A player-led team is going to go farther than a coach-led team. They’ve embraced that,” Davis said.
The Bulldogs went 7-4 last season, finishing third in 3A’s Region 7 and earning a first-round playoff berth. A major highlight from Davis’ first season at the helm was scoring a win against Fyffe to end the Red Devils’ historic 51-game win streak.
Davis discussed how the Geraldine community rallies around the program.
“Being able to coach at a blue-collar school, the community lives for supporting their local teams,” he said. “We’re blessed. Sand Mountain, DeKalb County, we’re all blessed.
“...Our community is fired up. We had our youth camp last Friday and we had 67 kids show up; that’s huge.”
Geraldine travels to Coosa Christian for its season opener Aug. 18.
“We’re going to work hard and we’re going to reach our highest potential this year,” junior Carlos Mann said.
Being followed
Collinsville moves from 3A to 2A, but that doesn’t mean the road to the postseason will be any easier, as longtime head coach Ernie Willingham knows.
The Panthers will play in 2A’s Region 7, an eight-team field consisting of county rivals Fyffe and Ider, along with Jackson County’s Pisgah, Section and North Sand Mountain, rival Sand Rock and Whitesburg Christian Academy.
Willingham joked about not being able to get away from fellow head coach and friend Paul Benefield’s Fyffe team, as Collinsville and Fyffe have been region opponents since 2014.
“Benefield is just following me around and messing with me,” Willingham said.
Willingham was joined on the media day stage by offensive coordinator Tanner Nelson and senior players Fernando Padilla, Jordan Coker and Keaton DeBoard.
Willingham credited Nelson with allowing the longtime coach to continue doing his thing.
“If (Nelson) wasn’t here, I couldn’t do it,” Willingham said. “He does a great job, he knows what I want and the kids respect him.”
Collinsville struggled to a 3-7 record last year, missing the postseason for a second straight season.
“It’s extremely disappointing,” Coker said of last season. “It’s not what you want as a Collinsville Panther.”
Nelson said if the Panthers continue focusing on details of their assignments, that will allow the program to take the next step.
The Panthers play a fall jamboree at Pleasant Valley on Aug. 19, before opening the season at Chad Hawkins Stadium on Aug. 27, hosting Crossville.
New coach, new offense
Crossville will have a new head coach and a new offensive system this season.
Riley Edwards, who was promoted from assistant coach to head coach this offseason after the resignation of Josh Taylor, will begin his first season with the Lions running the split-back veer-option offense from a shotgun formation, which the team began in the spring.
The rare offensive style will be orchestrated by returning quarterback Caleb Causey and feature a two-running back set with a lot of motion.
“Our passing philosophy fits with our offensive system,” Edwards said. “Nobody runs (the scheme) and the kids enjoy it because we get to spread the ball around a little bit.”
Edwards said keeping as much consistency as possible within the program has been an early goal. Chuck Dutton will be the Lions offensive coordinator and Mark Patterson will be defensive coordinator. Both are guys Edwards said he has a long coaching relationship with from his time at Collinsville, as with Seth Phillips. Bryant Nelson has joined the staff from Birmingham-Southern College, with Miles Keith, Nathan Hall and Josh Causey rounding out Crossville’s coaches for 2022.
Joining Edwards at media day were Causey, Manuel Gaspar, Jose Simon and Jesus Juan, all players who have shown dedication to everything around the program.
“They welcomed me in three years ago and treated me like family since then,” Edwards said. “We’re just going to keep building it together.”
The Lions look to rise from their 0-10 season in 2021. They’ll kick off the season with a visit to Ider on Aug. 20.
