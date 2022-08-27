Sylvania knocks off No. 9 Saks in season opener

Sylvania’s Roman McKeehan (1) runs with the ball in space against Saks on Friday night.

 Andy Vance | Special to The Times-Journal

Sylvania got its season kicked off in style by defeating No. 9 Saks, 19-6, in the Rams’ season opener on Friday night.

The Rams dominated the first half but needed clutch plays on defense to seal the win in the second half. Head coach Tyler Vann says that’s the mentality this year’s team has.

