Sylvania knocks off No. 9 Saks in season opener

Sylvania got its season kicked off in style by defeating No. 9 Saks, 19-6, in the Rams’ season opener on Friday night.
The Rams dominated the first half but needed clutch plays on defense to seal the win in the second half. Head coach Tyler Vann says that’s the mentality this year’s team has.
“That’s our identity as a football team and a culture,” Vann said. “When our back is up against the wall that’s when we are going to step up and play.”
Sylvania finished with 406 yards of total offense and 223 yards rushing led by running back Braiden Thomas who had 139 yards on 22 carries.
Sylvania took the opening kickoff and drove 90-yards in 10 plays for the first score. Roman McKeehan capped the drive off with a 28-yard touchdown catch on a screen pass from quarterback Jaxon Smith. The extra-point attempt failed and Sylvania led 6-0.
The Rams followed that up with two more touchdowns on the next two drives.
Zach Anderson scored on a 5-yard run. Conner Andrade added the extra point. Smith then threw his second touchdown of the first half to Joshua Scott. The extra point failed and Sylvania led 19-0 with 9:05 left in the first half.
Saks picked up its first first down of the game with 6:37 left in the second quarter. The Wildcats then drove inside the five but were stopped by the Sylvania defense on fourth-and-2 with 25 seconds left in the first half.
Sylvania had multiple opportunities to score in the second half but penalties and a missed field goal prevented the Rams from adding points.
Saks’ offense got fired up in the fourth quarter. Gavin Doss got the Wildcats on the board with a 60-yard touchdown pass to Trent Hopkins with 8:09 left in the game. The extra-point failed and Sylvania held onto a 19-6 lead.
Saks then held Sylvania on its next possession but a 50-yard punt from Drenon Townsel pinned the Wildcats inside their own 5-yard line.
However, two plays later Doss connected with Hopkins for a 56-yard completion to put Saks in scoring position. But once again the Rams’ defense held.
Saks got one more chance to score but Sylvania got another stop with 5.8 seconds remaining to seal the win.
Aiden Parham finished with 67 yards rushing and an 18-yard reception. Smith went 10-for-20 for 183 yards and two touchdown passes. McKeehan had three catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.