Valley Head returns home to host Ider at 7 p.m. Friday after earning a region victory at Gaylesville last week.
Bryson Morgan and Jordan Burt scored two rushing touchdowns apiece in helping the Tigers (4-1, 3-1 Class 1A, Region 7) hold off Gaylesville for a 34-28 win last Friday night.
Eian Bain scored on a 42-yard touchdown run to give the Tigers a 6-0 lead, and Burt reached the end zone from a 33-yard run with 5:30 remaining in the first quarter.
Noah Hulgan added a 21-yard field goal to send Valley Head into halftime with a 15-8 lead.
Valley Head led 21-8 with 4:50 remaining in the third quarter after Burt scored on a 1-yard run.
The Trojans rallied from the deficit behind two rushing scores and one passing score from D.J. Lee, but Morgan scampered for an 84-yard scoring run midway through the fourth and Valley Head ran out the clock.
Ider (1-4, 0-3 Class 2A, Region 7) was forced to forfeit its last two games to region opponents Tanner and Section, respectively, after COVID-19 concerns among the team.
With three region contests left on their schedule, the Hornets are looking to acclimate themselves back into game action after a two-week hiatus against a Valley Head team on a three-game win streak.
Ider’s last game was Sept. 4, a 40-13 loss to North Sand Mountain in a region opener.
The Hornets began the season with a 23-8 victory at Woodville and followed it with a 40-0 loss at Class 3A Plainview.
According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website, the Valley Head-Ider series is tied at 29-29 heading into Friday’s contest.
Here are more of this week’s matchups featuring DeKalb teams:
Clarke County at Fyffe
Fyffe turned its scheduled bye week into preparation for a new opponent: the Clarke County Bulldogs.
The Red Devils host Clarke County at 7 p.m. Friday.
This week’s contest will be the first meeting between Fyffe (4-0, 3-0 Class 3A, Region 7) and Clarke County (3-1, 2-0 Class 2A, Region 1) according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
Fyffe remained undefeated after routing region foe Brindlee Mountain 54-6 last week in Guntersville.
Ike Rowell threw for 125 yards with three passing attempts for two touchdowns as the Red Devils scored five touchdowns in the opening quarter for a 35-0 advantage.
Fyffe’s Kyle Dukes rushed for 162 yards and two scores and teammate Malachi Mize had two catches for 115 yards and a score.
The Bulldogs are coming off a 34-7 victory against region rival Orange Beach. They’ve scored an average of 23 points per game and surrendered an average of five per game.
Clarke County dropped from a Class 4A team to 2A during this offseason’s reclassification by the AHSAA. The team is coached by Stacy Luker, who is in his fourth season in Grove Hill.
Fyffe filled this Friday’s open date after having taken a week off during the week of Aug. 28.
Collinsville at Sand Rock
The Collinsville Panthers take a short ride to neighboring Sand Rock for a non-region game at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Wildcats (2-2, 1-2) are led by first-year coach Alan Heath and are coming off a 20-7 loss at Southeastern.
Sand Rock opened the season with a 25-3 win against Pisgah before taking a 21-14 loss against Westbrook Christian. The Wildcats beat Gaston 60-7 in their most productive outing of 2020.
The Panthers (3-2, 1-2) aim to get their offense rolling after being held scoreless in their last two contests.
Collinsville had four passes intercepted and surrendered 373 yards of offense to Sylvania in a 35-0 loss last week. Malachi Orr led the Panthers in rushing with 56 yards and Keaton DeBoard had the team’s only reception for 36 yards.
Sand Rock leads the series with Collinsville 12-19-1, but the Panthers have won the past two meetings.
Sylvania at Holly Pond
Following perhaps their most complete game of the season, the Sylvania Rams continue their stretch of road games with a visit to Holly Pond at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Rams (3-2, 2-1) were originally scheduled for a bye this week, but opted to fill the open date with an opponent after playing no game Sept. 4 due to Brindlee Mountain’s forfeit.
Gareth Anderson had 15 carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns and Hunter Hill intercepted two passes in Sylvania’s 35-0 win against Collinsville last week. Braiden Thomas rushed for two scores as the Rams finished with 315 yards rushing and 58 passing.
Hill nabbed two of four interceptions for the Rams’ defense. Josey Sargent and Zach Anderson added one interception apiece.
Anderson ran for his second touchdown with 1:39 left in the first half to help boost Sylvania to a 21-0 advantage at intermission.
Sylvania is 4-0 all-time against Holly Pond, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website. The Rams won 33-6 in the last game in Sept. 2013.
Holly Pond lost 32-8 against Carbon Hill last week and dropped to 1-4.
Saks at Geraldine
The Geraldine Bulldogs look to rebound after their first loss of the season, hosting the Saks Wildcats at 7 p.m. Friday.
Caleb Hall rushed for a team-high 122 yards and a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ 30-16 loss against region opponent Plainview last Friday.
Hall raced for an 80-yard score near the end of the third quarter, but Plainview added two fourth-quarter touchdowns to preserve its lead and hand Geraldine (3-1, 1-1) its first loss.
The Bulldogs finished with 231 yards of offense last week and look to stay sharp against Saks (2-3, 0-3) in a non-region contest.
Saks took a 28-8 loss to region foe Ohatchee last week and has only scored 14 points through its last three games.
According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website, this week’s contest will be the first between Geraldine and Saks in the history of the two programs.
Cornerstone at Russell Christian (Miss.)
The Cornerstone Christian Academy Eagles take a long road trip to Meridian, Miss., to play the Russell Christian Academy Warriors at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Eagles (1-1) return to action after a bye week. They earned their first regular-season win under first-year coach Jeff Nelson on Sept. 11, beating Tuscaloosa Christian 56-42 at Rodeo Field in Rainsville.
Lucas Hale threw for 216 yards and four touchdowns with one interception for CCA in the win. Israel Phillips added 84 yards passing and two touchdowns with no interceptions.
Matt Johnson led all CCA receivers with 183 yards and three scores and Phillips added 90 yards rushing with a score.
The Warriors host CCA for homecoming this week and are 2-0. They defeated Evangel Christian Academy 42-18 last week and Victory Christian Academy 39-18 on Sept. 11.
