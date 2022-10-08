Douglas jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead Friday night over Class 5A-Region 7 rival Crossville and never looked back en route to a 42-14 win over the Lions.

Crossville received the opening kickoff, but after just three plays from scrimmage, the Lions offense committed its first of two turnovers when quarterback Caleb Causey tossed an interception with 10:05 remaining in the first quarter. Douglas defensive back Logan Puckett snagged the pick and returned it to the Lions 36 yard-line to give the Eagles offense prime field position.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.