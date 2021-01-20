Kenadie Lee scored a game-high 22 points, Ambriel Stopyak added 18 points and Anna Farmer 14 as No. 3 Sylvania staved off No. 6 Fyffe’s late rally and advanced to the DeKalb County Tournament semifinals with a 68-51 win Tuesday night.
The Rams play No. 2-seeded Collinsville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville. Collinsville defeated No. 7 Crossville 56-13 in the opening round Monday.
Sylvania (17-5) led by as many as 20 in the first half of the opening round matchup at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum before the Red Devils worked through pressure defense and established an offensive swing.
Fyffe overcame turnover trouble and made it a 10-point game at the 4-minute mark in the fourth quarter and again at the 2:59 mark, courtesy of Alexia Barber free throws.
Stopyak drove toward the basket and found Farmer to give Sylvania a 61-49 lead with 2 minutes left, a lead that forced Fyffe into fouling to preserve time.
Emma Twilley finished with 14 points for the Red Devils, Barber added 13 points and Alyssa Webb had 11 points.
