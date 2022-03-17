Two county teams appear in season’s first rankings

A pair of DeKalb County teams posted in the Class 3A’s top 10, as the 2022 season’s first edition of the Alabama Sports Writers Association high school baseball rankings were released this week.
Plainview posted as 3A’s No. 4-ranked team and Fyffe was ranked ninth in the classification, while Ider received nomination in 2A.
Topping the 3A list was Phil Campbell, with East Lawrence second and Trinity third.
G.W. Long garnered the No. 1 ranking in 2A, with Decatur Heritage posting at No. 2 and Mars Hill at No. 3.
This week’s rankings:
CLASS 7A
1. Auburn (9-1)
2. Hewitt-Trussville (12-1)
3. Hoover (12-3)
4. Tuscaloosa County (11-1)
4. Spain Park (11-3)
5. Daphne (11-3)
6. Prattville (9-2)
7. Oak Mountain (10-5)
8. Vestavia Hills (10-5)
9. Spain Park (11-3)
10. Central-Phenix City (12-2)
Others nominated: Baker (6-7), Bob Jones (12-5), Enterprise (8-3), Fairhope (7-5), Florence (5-6).
CLASS 6A
1. Hartselle (10-2)
2. Cullman (7-5)
3. Saraland (14-2)
4. Oxford (11-3)
5. Northridge (13-4)
6. Helena (6-6)
7. Briarwood Christian (6-3)
8. McGill-Toolen (11-3)
9. Hueytown (9-5)
10. Wetumpka (10-1)
Others nominated: Athens (9-4), Buckhorn (9-1), Chelsea (6-5), Faith Academy (3-7), Gardendale (9-4), Gulf Shores (11-3), Homewood (7-4), Jasper (9-4), Mountain Brook (9-5), Mortimer Jordan (10-6), Muscle Shoals (4-2), Pelham (4-7), Robertsdale (7-8), Southside-Gadsden (8-5), Spanish Fort (9-4), Stanhope Elmore (7-5).
CLASS 5A
1. Shelby County (12-1)
2. Holtville (13-1)
3. Russellville (6-6)
4. Madison Academy (7-6)
5. Headland (9-1)
6. Corner (7-1)
7. Alexandria (8-6)
8. Greenville (10-1)
9. Ardmore (7-2)
10. East Limestone (8-3)
Others nominated: Leeds (6-7), Parker (12-2), Sardis (7-6), West Point (6-5), UMS-Wright (5-7).
CLASS 4A
1. Mobile Christian (10-3)
2. Gordo (4-3)
3. Oneonta (11-1)
4. American Christian (5-3)
5. Northside (9-1)
6. Hamilton (9-3)
7. Priceville (6-4)
8. Bibb County (6-5),
9. Jacksonville (5-5)
10. Central-Florence (5-3)
Others nominated: Bibb County (6-5), Brooks (2-3), Cherokee County (6-6), Haleyville (6-5), LAMP (8-3), Madison County (8-3), North Jackson (5-6), St. John Paul II (7-1).
CLASS 3A
1. Phil Campbell (8-4)
2. East Lawrence (9-2)
3. Trinity (8-1)
4. Plainview (8-3)
5. Piedmont (7-4)
6. Bayside Academy (4-8)
7. Houston Academy (10-3)
8. Providence Christian (5-6)
9. Fyffe (6-3)
10. Lauderdale County (6-1)
Others nominated: Carbon Hill (6-2), Flomaton (6-4), New Brockton (9-2), Opp (8-4), Thomasville (7-4), T.R. Miller (9-3), Wicksburg (11-2).
CLASS 2A
1. G.W. Long (6-5)
2. Decatur Heritage (6-2)
3. Mars Hill (6-3)
4. Vincent (10-2)
5. Ariton (8-8)
6. Addison (6-2)
7. Leroy (6-3)
8. Spring Garden (8-1)
9. Southeastern (10-3)
10. Westbrook Christian (4-5)
Others nominated: Colbert County (5-5), Hatton (3-7), Ider (8-3), Sand Rock (2-1), St. Luke’s (4-7), West End (5-4).
CLASS 1A
1. Bayshore Christian (8-2)
2. Lindsay Lane (10-1)
3. Millry (10-2)
4. Donoho (4-2)
5. Hackleburg (9-2)
6. Sumiton Christian (9-4)
7. Sweet Water (7-8)
8. Cedar Bluff (5-2)
9. Belgreen (6-2)
10. Florala (6-5)
Others nominated: Coosa Christian (3-4), Covenant Christian (3-4).
AISA
1. Pike Liberal Arts (15-2-1)
2. Macon-East (16-2)
3. Morgan Academy (10-2)
4. Wilcox Academy (12-3)
5. Bessemer Academy (10-5)
6. Clarke Prep (11-5)
7. Glenwood (12-2)
8. Patrician (9-3)
9. Autauga Academy (6-3)
10. Tuscaloosa Academy (4-5)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.