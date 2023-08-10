Fort Payne, AL (35967)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 90F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.