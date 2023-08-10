Reigning AHSAA Class 2A state champion Fyffe was voted as the No. 1-ranked team in the classification, as the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s state prep football preseason poll was released Wednesday morning.
Sylvania, who appeared in the state semifinal round last season, garnered the No. 8 spot in 3A and was the only other DeKalb County football team that made the top-10 cut in the ASWA’s preseason rankings.
The Red Devils received 22 first-place votes as a preseason favorite in 2A. They finished with a 15-0 overall record last season en route to winning the 2A state championship game at Auburn University’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Fort Payne (6A), Collinsville (2A) and Valley Head (1A) each received votes in their respective classifications.
The preseason Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, last year’s win-loss record and total poll points:
Class 7A
Team (first-place);
2022 W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (21); 11-3; 261
2. Auburn (1); 12-2; 178
3. Hoover; 11-2; 172
4. Central-Phenix City; 10-3; 170
5. Hewitt-Trussville; 8-4; 132
6. Vestavia Hills; 7-5; 92
7. Enterprise; 8-4; 88
8. Dothan; 8-4; 68
9. Mary Montgomery; 6-5; 43
10. Prattville; 6-4; 11
Others receiving votes: Foley (7-4) 8, Opelika (5-5) 7, Spain Park (3-7) 7, Julian (NA) 3, Oak Mountain (3-7) 3, Austin (7-4) 2, Florence (8-3) 2, James Clemens (4-6) 2, JAG (NA) 2, Sparkman (5-5) 2, Fairhope (8-3) 1.
Note: Julian and JAG are first-year schools after Lee-Montgomery and Jeff Davis were renamed.
Class 6A
Team (first-place);
2022 W-L; Pts
1. Saraland (21); 14-1; 261
2. Clay-Chalkville (1); 8-2; 175
3. Hartselle; 12-1; 154
4. Mountain Brook; 12-3; 153
5. Theodore; 13-1; 134
6. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 11-1; 94
7. Parker; 7-5; 78
8. Muscle Shoals; 11-2; 61
9. Spanish Fort; 7-4; 32
10. Pelham; 6-6; 28
Others receiving votes: Homewood (10-3) 19, Gardendale (9-4) 13, Benjamin Russell (8-3) 10, Pike Road (7-5) 10, Gadsden City (7-5) 6, Hueytown (8-4) 6, Fort Payne (8-3) 5, Oxford (5-6) 5, Carver-Montgomery (8-2) 4, Pinson Valley (6-4) 2, St. Paul’s (7-6) 2, Helena (6-4) 1, McGill-Toolen (5-5) 1.
Class 5A
Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts
1. Ramsay (18); 13-2; 237
2. Charles Henderson (2); 12-2; 198
3. UMS-Wright (1); 12-1; 165
4. Pleasant Grove (1); 11-2; 157
5. Faith Academy; 11-3; 120
6. Leeds; 11-1; 85
7. Moody; 10-2; 72
8. Beauregard; 10-2; 71
9. Gulf Shores; 11-2; 49
10. Demopolis; 10-2; 30
Others receiving votes: Central-Clay County (9-3) 27, Guntersville (9-3) 21, Scottsboro (7-5) 9, Arab (11-2) 8, Fairview (7-4) 2, Alexandria (5-5) 1, Selma (7-4) 1, Southside-Gadsden (5-6) 1.
Class 4A
Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts
1. Andalusia (19); 14-1; 254
2. Cherokee County (1); 12-3; 180
3. Montgomery Catholic; 13-1; 169
4. Jackson (1); 8-3; 121
5. Oneonta; 11-2; 91
6. Jacksonville; 8-4; 87
7. Anniston; 11-1; 65
8. Westminster Christian; 6-5; 64
9. Handley; 11-2; 57
10. T.R. Miller; 10-2; 36
Others receiving votes: Etowah (8-4) 31, Deshler (12-1) 29, Dora (8-4) 24, Randolph (10-3) 16, Montgomery Academy (1 first-place) (5-6) 13, West Morgan (10-2) 10, Priceville (11-1) 4, Northside (8-3) 2, American Christian (9-3) 1.
Class 3A
Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts
1. St. James (20); 13-2; 256
2. Piedmont (1); 12-3; 159
3. Gordo (1); 11-2; 153
4. Mars Hill Bible; 10-2; 142
5. Mobile Christian; 6-8; 113
6. Madison Academy; 9-3; 81
7. Houston Academy; 10-1; 77
8. Sylvania; 10-4; 73
9. Pike County; 8-4; 65
10. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 4-6; 42
Others receiving votes: Geraldine (9-4) 24, Excel (9-2) 18, Opp (8-3) 14, Trinity (9-3) 11, Straughn (7-4) 9, Thomasville (9-4) 7, Flomaton (3-7) 3, Southside-Selma (6-5) 2, W.S. Neal (7-5) 2, Westbrook Christian (5-5) 2, Alabama Christian (8-4) 1.
Class 2A
Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (22); 15-0; 264
2. B.B. Comer; 12-3; 173
3. Pisgah; 11-3; 166
4. Highland Home; 12-2; 157
5. Tuscaloosa Academy; 10-3; 110
6. Ariton; 10-2; 106
7. Reeltown; 10-2; 101
8. Vincent; 10-2; 58
9. Goshen; 6-4; 33
10. Aliceville; 11-2; 25
Others receiving votes: Collinsville (8-3) 21, G.W. Long (8-4) 18, Lanett (5-6) 15, Lexington (9-3) 4, Clarke Co. (7-6) 3.
Class 1A
Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts
1. Leroy (14); 13-1; 233
2. Elba (4); 11-1; 175
3. Pickens County (1); 11-4; 167
4. Brantley (1); 10-3; 140
5. Meek (1); 11-1; 129
6. Sweet Water (1); 8-3; 95
7. Spring Garden; 10-2; 67
8. Lynn; 11-2; 66
9. Coosa Christian; 9-5; 63
10. Millry; 12-2; 56
Others receiving votes: Addison (9-3) 21, Maplesville (8-4) 11, Florala (7-4) 9, Georgiana (7-4) 7, Linden (9-2) 7, Valley Head (10-2) 3, Autaugaville (6-5) 2, Keith (5-6) 1, Loachapoka (9-2) 1, Southern Choctaw (3-7) 1.
