Fort Payne falls to area foe Arab

Fort Payne point guard Graidin Haas leaving the game with a right knee injury in the first half had a precipitous effect on the offense against Class 6A, Area 15 rival Arab.
Brylan Gray had 18 points and was the only Wildcats player to score in double figures, as Fort Payne was limited to 10 second-half points in a 47-39 loss at Fort Payne High School on Tuesday night.
Haas was injured after being fouled during a layup attempt with 6:43 remaining in the second period. She scored the basket to give Fort Payne (15-7, 2-2 6A, Area 15) a 16-13 lead before walking off the court with help. She remained sidelined with ice wrapped around her right knee for the remainder of the night.
“When your point guard goes out it’s tough to get in an offense, especially one that’s as quick as Graidin is and can get the ball up the floor,” Fort Payne head coach Steve Sparks said. “Instead of having their best defender on Graidin, they moved their best defender to the next player on down and it just created problems.”
Libby Redden was subbed in to attempt Haas’ ensuing foul shot, making it to put Fort Payne up by four.
With Haas out of the lineup, the Wildcats went on a 6-0 run across the next four minutes. Lydia Crane assisted Gray with a layup, before Gray scored a Eurostep layup and a 3-pointer to make it 27-16 with 1:58 remaining in the half.
Laney Kelley and Lily Livingston each scored a 3-pointer inside the final two minutes to bring the Knights within 29-22 at intermission.
Arab outscored the Wildcats 13-7 in the third period to rally to within 36-35 by quarter’s end.
The Knights took the lead for good at 39-36 on a Kate Collins 3-pointer with 5:17 to play. A 3-pointer by Sydney Hickman accounted for the only Fort Payne points in the fourth.
“Our problem was we just couldn’t score. We got a little passive,” Sparks said. “It’s not that we were missing a lot of shots, we were not taking a lot of shots. (Arab) made a couple of 3s and got a six- or eight-point lead and it was just tough to come back.”
