PREP TRACK/FIELD: Geraldine's Mayfield wins at Albertville

Collin Mayfield’s first-place finish in the boys’ 1600-meter run highlighted the Geraldine track and field team’s participation at the Albertville Kickoff Meet in Albertville last week.
Geraldine’s Jamison Rowell finished second in the boys’ long jump, while Mayfield earned third in the 800-meter run and Sebastion Totherow was fourth in long jump. Ezekiel Anderson placed ninth in the 3200-meter run.
The Geraldine boys finished ninth overall out of 15 schools.
On the girls’ side, Angelina Varela placed 13th in the 200-meter dash, 14th in the 100-meter dash and 19th in the 400-meter dash.
