Tigers topple Panthers for 4th straight win

The Valley Head Tigers continued their winning streak Friday with a 29-7 win over Woodville and upped their season record to 5-1.
It took the Tigers most of the first quarter to get things going in their direction, but once Marlonn Trinidad lit up the scoreboard for the Tigers late in the first quarter with a dramatic 73-yard touchdown, they never looked back. Noah Beasley sent the extra point through the uprights, and gave the Tigers an early lead of 7-0.
Woodville showed no signs of backing down, though, as they inched closer into Tiger territory. Several plays later, with less than five minutes in the second quarter, the Panthers struck with a 2-yard touchdown run. The extra-point kick was good and tied the game 7 all.
The Tigers answered back quickly just three plays later when Trinidad broke free from a host of Panther defenders and marched 40 yards down the field for his second touchdown of the night. Jordan Burt’s 2-point conversion padded the Tigers’ lead to 15-7 at the half.
Early in the third quarter, Jordan Burt rumbled 51 yards down the field to score his lone touchdown of the night. Beasley’s extra point was good and put the Tigers up 22-7 before the final quarter.
Late in the fourth quarter, with only 3:34 seconds left to play, Trinidad brought the Tigers home for good when he scored his third and final touchdown of the night from 13 yards out. The extra point by Beasley was good and brought the final score to 29-7.
Valley Head will face the Ragland Purple Devils next week and try to protect their winning streak on their own turf.
