Six DeKalb County schools are set to participate in the 2023 Scottsboro Invitational on Saturday.
Races will be at Scottsboro High School’s John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions, beginning at 8 a.m.
Collinsville, Crossville, Geraldine, Henagar, Plainview and Sylvania are all registered to compete in Saturday’s events.
Other schools participating: Asbury, Ashville, Boaz, Brooks, Cold Springs, Kate Duncan Smith DAR, Hazel Green, Hewitt-Trussville, JB Pennington, Madison Academy, Madison County, Mae Jemison, North Sand Mountain, Pisgah, Sand Rock, Sardis, Scottsboro, Section, Signal Mountain (Tenn.), Skyline, Springville and Whitesburg Christian Academy.
The top two teams in each division receive trophies and the top 15 runners in each division receive medals.
The day begins with the large school boys (Class 4A-7A) 5K at 8 a.m., with the large school girls 5K following at 8:30 a.m. The JV boys race is scheduled for 9 a.m. with the JV girls race set for 9:20 a.m. The small school boys (1A-3A) 5K is set for a 9:45 a.m. start with the small school girls 5K to follow at 10:15 a.m.
North Alabama JV gold standards:
JV boys 2.1 mile—sub-13:30
JV girls 2.1 mile—sub-15:30
JV boys 5K—sub-20:30
JV girls 5K—sub-24:30
John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions is located on the Scottsboro High School campus at 25053 John T. Reid Parkway, Scottsboro, AL 35768. Parking fee will be $5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.