Fort Payne wins Team of the Week

The Fort Payne Wildcats are this week's Times-Journal/Northeast Alabama Community College Team of the Week after defeating Arab 28-7 last Friday night.
The Wildcats earned 41% of the online vote.
Fort Payne picked up the win in its region opener after its defense held the Knights to a scoreless first half.
Will Abbott led Fort Payne’s defense with nine tackles.
Hunter Love finished the night with 140 yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats. J.D. Blalock and Cam Thomas each scored a rushing touchdown.
