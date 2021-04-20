As the Fort Payne boys soccer team wrapped its Class 6A, Area 15 schedule last week, the Wildcats captured the program’s 13th consecutive area championship.
The Wildcats are slated to host Area 16 runner-up Buckhorn in a first-round 6A state playoff match at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Finishing as Area 15 runner-up, the Fort Payne girls will travel to Area 16 winner Athens at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The Fort Payne boys earned their 13th straight area crown after not having an opportunity to compete for last year’s title due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing a cancellation of the spring sports season.
On the heels of claiming their most recent area championship, the Wildcats played to a pair of ties at Wildcat Stadium this weekend.
On Friday, Fort Payne played Oak Mountain to a 0-0 draw. Luis Angel Barrientos helped keep Oak Mountain’s goal scorers out of the net. The Eagles registered nine shots on goal to Fort Payne’s six.
On Saturday, the Wildcats finished with another 0-0 draw against Chelsea. Barrientos played the entire match in goal, helping stave off Chelsea’s six shots on goal.
The Wildcats had five of 14 shots on target, as both sides produced just one corner kick opportunity in the match.
