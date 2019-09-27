Rams named T-J Team of the Week

The Sylvania Rams are this week's Times-Journal Team of the Week, presented by Northeast Alabama Community College, after receiving 50 percent of all votes in this week's online poll.
The Rams moved to 3-1 in their 2019 season after putting a 27-0 beating on regional rival Plainview on the road.
The Rams' defense was first to light up the scoreboard late in the first quarter when Keenan Wilbanks intercepted a Plainview pass and raced back 27 yards for a touchdown.
Jaxon Andrade's extra point made the score 7-0.
Sylvania's offense then caught their rhythm and added two more scores to their lead before halftime.
The first of those scores came midway through the second quarter when Gareth Anderson punched the ball across the goal line from six yards out.
The latter of the two scores came in the final minute of the half when quarterback Brody Smith connnected with Jordan Johnson on a 53-yard touchdown pass with 44 seconds left on the clock.
Andrade nailed PATs after both touchdowns to make the lead 21-0 at the break.
Neither team scored in the third and Sylvania added their final touchdown early in the fourth when Gareth Anderson scored again from six yards out.
The Rams' defense dominated the Bears all night, holding Plainview to just 67 yards of total offense and four first downs.
Riley Johnson led Sylvania's defense with five tackles and Caden Tuttle added four stops and one sack.
The Rams' running game was led by Levi Anderson, who finished with 90 yards on 15 carries.
Gareth Anderson had 73 yards and two scores on a dozen carries.
Smith finished completing 4-of-7 passes for 80 yards and a score. Johnson had two catches for 61 yards and Grant Atchley had two for 19 yards.
The Rams haven't allowed a single point to be scored against them since their loss to Susan Moore. They'll look to duplicate that effort this week against North Sand Mountain.
