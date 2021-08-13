Quick Hits: Rams edge Patriots in football jamboree

Making their preseason debut under the leadership of first-year head coach Tyler Vann, the Sylvania Rams topped the Kate Duncan Smith DAR Patriots 6-0 in Grant on Thursday night.
The Rams’ lone score came from a Zack Anderson 40-yard touchdown run.
Sylvania kicks off regular-season competition next Friday night, hosting Saks at 7 p.m. at Sylvania High School.
Professional wrestling show coming to Ider
A professional wrestling show is coming to Ider High School later this month.
New South Wrestling rolls into Ider to perform as a fundraiser for the Ider basketball programs.
The show is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Ider high School gym at 1064 Crabapple Lane in Ider.
Tickets can be purchased from any Ider basketball player or at the gate on the night of the event.
