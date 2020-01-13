Sylvania boys notch area win at Pisgah

Grant Atchley scored 15 points with 11 rebounds to lead four Sylvania boys in double-digit scoring in a 69-66 victory against the Pisgah Eagles in a Class 3A, Area 15 matchup in Pisgah on Friday night.
Austin Traffanstedt finished with 14 points, Drake Justus added 12 points and Trevor Butler had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Rams (9-8, 4-2).
Sylvania shot well from the opening tip-off and raced to a 22-12 lead. Justus hit a pair of 3-pointers, Jarrett Hill added another shot from beyond the arc and Atchley scored five points during the run.
The Eagles (6-10, 1-5) rallied with 20 points in the second period. Austin Brown scored seven points, including three 2-point field goals, to help narrow the scoring gap and take the halftime break with Sylvania leading 38-32.
Pisgah’s Jared Wilks scored eight points in the third and Zach Cornelison added a 3-pointer and a free throw to cut it to 47-44 by quarter’s end. Meanwhile, the Rams were held to their lowest-scoring quarter of the game with nine points.
Both teams had the green light to shoot in the final period, as they traded baskets and scored 22 points apiece.
Sylvania did its part to earn the win from the free-throw line. Atchley sank 6 of 8 foul shots in the quarter, as the Rams made 10 of 13 attempts.
Brown paced the Eagles with a game-high 23 points, Wilks scored 18 points and Austin Brunk had 10 points.
Sylvania has the No. 3 seed in this week’s DeKalb County Tournament and begins play against No. 6 Crossville at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville.
