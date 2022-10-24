After a 49-27 victory against the Glencoe Yellow Jackets at Coolidge Isbell Field in a Class 3A-Region 6 finale last Friday night, the Geraldine Bulldogs collected 31.6% of the online vote to claim this week's Times-Journal Team of the Week.
The Bulldogs improved their record to 6-3 and closed their region slate at 5-2, earning the region's No. 3 seed for the upcoming 3A state postseason.
