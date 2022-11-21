Hot off a 27-7 victory against Class 3A-Region 6 rival Geraldine in the state quarterfinal round last Friday night, the Sylvania Rams accumulated 82.6% of the online poll, collecting this week's Times-Journal Team of the Week, presented by Northeast Alabama Community College.
The Rams advanced to the semifinal round for the first time since 1994, propelled by their rushing attack that accounted for 404 yards of the 448 yards of offense, led by Braiden Thomas' 354 yards rushing on 30 carries with four touchdowns and an interception on defense.
