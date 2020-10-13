Fort Payne wins Team of the Week

The Fort Payne Wildcats won this week's Times-Journal/Northeast Alabama Community College Team of the Week, earning 38% of the online vote.
The Wildcats improved to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in Class 6A, Region 7 play with a 28-27 win against Southside-Gadsden at Wildcat Stadium last Friday night.
The Wildcats defended a Southside 2-point conversion attempt with 14 seconds left to capture their fifth consecutive win.
Fort Payne secured itself as a host site for the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs in the process and will play Oxford for the region title next week.
