As the final seconds of the Class 3A state championship game ticked away and Plainview maintained a 15-point lead, Bears head coach Robi Coker checked with assistant coach Stanley Williams to confirm that Winfield couldn’t catch up.
The lead, which ballooned to 25 points in the fourth quarter, wasn’t in jeopardy. Finally, Coker could relax and enjoy his team’s latest state championship.
The Bears overwhelmed Winfield 77-60 to win the program’s third state title in five years under Coker’s leadership in Birmingham on Friday.
“We could taste it and were trying to knock them out,” Coker said during the postgame press conference. “These guys are super-unselfish. That’s why we’re in this room right now.”
In his return to the state championship round, Coker joined legendary Pisgah head coach Paul Cooley as the only two boys basketball coaches to win three state championships on Sand Mountain. The Bears won state titles in 2018 and 2019 after finishing as runners-up in 2017.
Cole Millican earned tournament MVP honors as he scored 22 points, including five 3-point baskets, leading three Bears in double-digit scoring in the state final. Luke Smith added 18 points and Dylan Haymon chipped in 16 points, joining Millican as all-tournament performers.
Plainview led 11-6 at the end of the first quarter and extended it to 38-20 at halftime, continuing disciplined play that consisted of stout defensive pressure, ball movement and high-percentage shot opportunities.
“We have five weapons on the floor — five people who can shoot, five people who can pass,” Millican said.
Coker was pleased with how the Bears operated in the half-court setting, taking what Winfield’s defense allowed. The coach said he also liked how his team shot 51% from the field and finished with only five turnovers — the Pirates finished with 11 turnovers.
“These guys had so much pressure to win a state championship," said Coker, as he was joined by Millican, Haymon and Smith at the postgame press conference. "The last two years weren’t failures, per se. We lost to a good Midfield team and then lost to Fyffe last year, and they went on to win the title. For these guys to get it done today is special.”
