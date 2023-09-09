Going into Friday night’s top-10 matchup with traditional powerhouse Piedmont, the Sylvania Rams weren’t hoping for a win — they expected to win.
And win they did as the No. 9 Rams dominated the No. 8 Bulldogs for a 23-7 victory in front of a packed house at Ram Stadium.
Leading the way for the Rams was running back Aiden Parham who finished the night with 328 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 46 carries.
The Rams’ defense was also dominant as they held Piedmont to just 134 yards of offense and didn’t give up a touchdown until late in the fourth quarter.
Piedmont has been a consistent state power, winning five state championships since 2009, but on Friday night it was all Sylvania.
“We expected to win the game,” Sylvania head coach Tyler Vann said. “It’s not an upset for us. It’s big to beat a proud program like Piedmont, but these guys have worked their tails off for six months. They say you win games in the offseason, and it paid off tonight.”
Sylvania had some miscues early as neither team scored in the first quarter.
The Rams’ defense forced a turnover on downs to start the second quarter and then drove 60 yards for the game’s first score on a two-yard run from Parham. Conner Andrade added the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
On the next drive, the Rams’ defense came up big again by forcing a fumble that was recovered by Drenon Townsel.
Sylvania again capitalized on the turnover with Parham’s second touchdown of the night on a 7-yard run. Andrade’s extra point made it 14-0 with 3:43 to go in the first half.
Andrade then extended the lead to 17-0 in the third quarter with a 37-yard field goal.
Piedmont tried to get back in the game, but their hopes ended when Sylvania’s John Robert Dixon intercepted Coleman Wilson with 9:29 to go in the game.
On the next play, Parham scored on a 67-yard run to seal the win.
Piedmont scored its only touchdown on a 15-yard run from Rollie Pinto with 6:36 to go in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.