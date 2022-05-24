Geraldine alumna competing in national finals

Former Geraldine High School student-athlete Joanna Hammett will compete with the University of West Alabama women’s rodeo team in the College National Finals Rodeo in June.
Hammett, a freshman nursing major at the Division II school in Livingston, and the UWA women qualified for the national contest by winning the 2022 Ozark Region regular-season championship earlier this month.
The College National Finals Rodeo will be June 12-18 in Casper, Wy.
Hammett finished the Ozark rodeo season in sixth place, contributing 350 points for UWA.
The UWA women won five regional rodeos across the 2021-22 season. The team was led by junior Heather McLaughlin, who is the Ozark region women’s all-around, champion goat-tyer and fifth-place breakaway roper. She earned 1,255 points in goat tying (ranked first in the nation) and 347 points in the breakaway roping.
Rebecca St. Martin is the Ozark region’s reserve champion barrel racer along with owning the Ozark region’s horse of the year; she added 795 points. Bethany Stallons captured the reserve championship title in breakaway roping, earning 495 points.
More than 400 student-athletes from more than 100 universities and community colleges will compete in Casper, Wy. The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association crowns individual event champions in saddle bronc, bareback, calf roping, team roping, steer wrestling, bull riding, barrel racing, breakaway roping and goat tying — along with the best college rodeo teams.
Contestants compete all year in one of NIRA’s 11 regions for a chance to rope or ride at the CNFR. Only the top three student-athletes in each event and the top two men’s and women’s college rodeo teams qualify from each region. The women’s team consists of four contestants. The men’s team consists of six contestants.
