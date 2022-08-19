Cooper Garrett compiled a triple-double of 25 assists, 20 kills and 13 digs in Fort Payne’s season-opening tri-match sweep at Fort Payne High School on Thursday.
Fort Payne swept Ider 2-0 (25-6, 25-17), swept Cherokee County 2-0 (25-9, 25-17) and swept Scottsboro 2-0 (25-12, 25-12).
Layla Kirby recorded a tri-match double-double with 17 kills and digs for Fort Payne, while Natalie Hotalen added 28 assists and three aces and Anna Banks chipped in 28 digs. Savannah Hall made 13 kills with nine blocks and Lily Jackson managed nine digs, eight kills and two aces.
Fort Payne continues play in the Juanita Boddie Tournament in Hoover on Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m.
— In a season-opening tri-match at Sylvania High School, Abby Santiago tallied a team-high 11 kills as Sylvania swept Pisgah 2-0 (25-15, 25-4) and Valley Head 2-0 (25-7, 25-8).
After a slow start against Pisgah, Sylvania pulled ahead to claim the first set by a 10-point margin. Santiago finished the match with seven kills, Molly Weaver dished out 11 assists and Kirby Wisner had five aces, while Lexi Lucas added five digs.
Savannah Roper and Wisner each collected six aces against Valley Head. Santiago and Roper contributed four kills apiece in the match, while Grace Graham added eight assists and Taylor Martin had three digs.
Sylvania visits Scottsboro at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Valley Head travels to Oakwood Adventist Academy at 5 p.m. Monday.
— In a tri-match at Madison County High School, Plainview pulled off a 2-1 victory against Madison County and topped Ardmore 2-0.
Plainview defeated Madison County 25-21 in the opening set, before falling 25-20 in the second and earning a 15-12 win in the decisive third set.
Saydi Jackson recorded nine kills with three digs and two assists and blocks for the Bears. Jocelyn Hatfield made seven kills with two digs, Ali Price contributed 14 assists and six digs and Kinsley Martin added nine assists.
The Bears took down Ardmore 25-20 and 25-13.
Jackson and Kadie Brooks each tallied four kills, with Jackson blocking three shots. Kami Sanders recorded three aces and three digs, while Price had 10 assists and Abby McGee had six digs. Martin contributed five assists and Aubriella Hairston added three blocks.
Plainview participates in the Geraldine Varsity Invitational Tournament on Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.