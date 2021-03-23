Tanner Cowart struck out a dozen Plainview batters while allowing just three hits and two runs in 6 2/3 innings of Fyffe’s 7-2 win against Plainview on Friday evening, leading to a three-game series sweep this weekend.
In Friday’s contest in Rainsville, the Red Devils (11-0) took a 3-0 lead into the bottom half of the second inning before Plainview (6-8) responded with a run. Ethan Williams stole third base then scored on a passed ball.
Will Stephens doubled in the sixth inning, plating Cowart to give Fyffe a 5-1 advantage.
Noah White scored on a Williams single to center field in the bottom of the sixth for the Bears’ second run.
Stephens finished with two hits, an RBI and two runs scored for Fyffe and Parker Godwin capped the game with two RBIs, while tossing 1/3 of an inning of relief.
Williams had two hits with an RBI and a run scored for Plainview.
In Saturday’s first game in Fyffe, Plainview maintained a 1-0 lead through five innings, before the Red Devils rallied with a five-run effort in the sixth inning en route to a 5-2 win.
A Ty Bell single plated Koby Harris to tie things at 1 and a Cowart double allowed Bell to score and put Fyffe in front for good at 2-0. Ike Rowell singled in Godwin and Cowart and Rowell scored on a Stephens double to center field with two outs in play, making it 5-1.
Rowell sat eight batters and walked two while surrendering one run on five hits in six innings of the start for Fyffe. Godwin struck out two and walked two while giving up one run and no hits in an inning in relief.
For Plainview, White tossed a complete game, allowing eight hits, walking three and striking out four. He tallied two hits with an RBI at the plate.
The Bears left nine base-runners stranded in scoring position and Fyffe left three on base.
In Saturday’s series finale, Harris and Brody Dalton combined to restrict Plainview to five hits in a 5-2 victory.
Dalton got the start on the mound for Fyffe, lasting four innings while striking out three walking on and allowing two hits for one run. Harris sat three and walked two while surrendering three hits across three innings in relief.
Dalton tripled and added an RBI at the plate for the Red Devils, while Bell, Godwin and Cowart each added a hit.
Williams and Bryson Richey each doubled for the Bears.
Levi Brown gave up two hits and runs while striking out three and walking three in five innings of his start for Plainview.
Fort Payne 10, Sylvania 0:
In a complete-game pitching effort, Eli Kirby surrendered four hits for no runs and struck out eight as Fort Payne romped past Sylvania in Game 2 of a doubleheader Saturday afternoon.
The Wildcats (9-9) plated two runs in the fourth inning to extend their lead to 6-0 before adding four runs in the sixth to end the game in run-rule fashion.
Cooper Harcrow finished with three hits and an RBI, Will Green had a double on two hits with two RBIs and a run scored and Sawyer Burt and Alex Akins each contributed a double for Fort Payne.
Fort Payne tallied nine hits.
Sawyer Hughes recorded two hits and Eli Gurley had a double for Sylvania (2-7), who left four runners stranded in scoring position.
In Game 1, Macks Bishop retired 10 batters while allowing two runs on four hits in five innings of Fort Payne’s 7-3 win against Sylvania.
J.D. Blalock doubled on two hits and scored two runs, Burt chipped in two hits and scored a run and Green and Nolan Fowler finished with two RBIs apiece for the Wildcats.
Fort Payne led 6-0 before Gareth Anderson plated a run on an error in the top of the fourth inning. Hughes pushed another run across for the Rams in the fifth inning when Angel Fernandez singled a ground ball to the infield, making it 6-2.
Akins scored on a passed ball in the sixth inning to give Fort Payne a 7-2 advantage.
Gurley contributed two hits and an RBI for the Rams, who finished with five hits.
