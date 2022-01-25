After trailing for most of the game, top-seeded Plainview forced overtime and produced key plays against No. 2 Ider in the final seconds to earn the program’s first DeKalb County Tournament championship under the direction of head coach Luke Griggs.
Seventh-grader Sawyer Hulgan scored 31 points, scored the go-ahead basket with 32 seconds left in OT and claimed tournament MVP honors in the Bears’ 64-58 victory in Rainsville on Saturday night.
“We’re very excited to win the championship. It’s our first one since I’ve been here, so it’s really exciting,” Griggs said. “The goal when I first got here was to win a county championship and I’m glad we’ve finally been able to do it.”
With the game knotted at 58 with 36.5 seconds left in the extra period, Hulgan took possession of a loose ball in front of Plainview’s bench and scored the go-ahead layup.
Hulgan drew a foul with 17.5 seconds remaining and made two free throws during a one-and-one shooting situation to put the Bears (20-5) in front 62-58.
With 10 seconds to play, Hulgan stole the ball and drove down for a layup with 6 seconds left for the game’s final result.
“We kid (Hulgan) all the time about playing with Hello Kitty dolls because she’s so young,” Griggs joked, “but she played really well in the fourth quarter, showed a lot of poise in overtime and made some big buckets for us.
“I was proud of her. She puts in the work, works year-round, a lot of Saturdays and Sundays when we’re off she still comes up here and gets up shots, so she deserves it. She works really hard on her game.”
For the game, Hulgan shot 7 of 14 from 3-point range (10 of 18 from the field) and sank 4 of 5 free-throw attempts, while collecting six rebounds. Kami Sanders scored 12 points and Saydi Jackson finished with 10 rebounds. Ali Price added six points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Lauren Jimmerson had six points with six rebounds.
Makinley Traylor paced the Hornets (14-9) with 23 points, Maliyah Smith made three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points and Kinsley Carson added eight points.
“I feel like we’re pretty evenly matched,” Ider head coach Jamie Pruett said. “I was proud of the way my girls played the whole night. You look back on a game like that that goes into overtime and think about a million things you could’ve done differently that maybe would’ve changed the outcome of the game. But I was super-proud of how we fought the whole game. It just stinks that we came up a little bit short at the end.”
The Bears trailed until a putback score by Price gave them a 39-38 lead with 52.2 seconds remaining in the third period.
Plainview led by as many as four points in the fourth quarter, before two free throws by Traylor pulled the Hornets within 50-48 and a Traylor-to-Carson layup tied things at 50 with 3:52 left in regulation.
Jocelyn Hatfield drew a foul while attempting a 3-pointer with 27.5 seconds to play, making 2 of 3 free-throw attempts to tie the game at 52.
As Seals drove to the basket, Sanders blocked her shot attempt in a mid-air collision with 3 seconds left, setting off the Ider faithful when there was no foul called and time expired.
Smith scored a teardrop layup at the 2:44 mark in overtime to put Ider ahead by two. The lead changed hands twice before Hulgan scored the go-ahead layup with 32 seconds left to break a 58-58 tie.
“Fatigue probably did come in toward the end,” Pruett said. “You’re talking about a full game and 4 minutes of overtime. But that’s just the way it goes sometimes.
“We subbed in maybe once or twice, but we really played five girls most of the game, and Plainview was playing about eight girls.”
Ider opened the game with a 19-12 advantage and maintained its strong play throughout the night. Traylor assisted Seals with a fast-break layup to extend the lead to 27-15 at the 2:08 mark of the second quarter.
Mylie Butler made two free throws and Price dished to Hulgan for a 3-pointer with 23 seconds left to help Plainview close the half with a 29-20 deficit.
“We had to play a slower game,” Pruett said. “Here lately we’ve played a lot of zone (defense). I like playing man-to-man but you have to do what you think is best for your team, give them the best chance to win. Playing zone helps keep us out of foul trouble some. I have some girls who are going to play whole games if they’re not in foul trouble.”
All-tournament team:
Sawyer Hulgan, Plainview (MVP); Kami Sanders, Plainview; Lauren Jimmerson, Plainview; Makinley Traylor, Ider; Savannah Seals, Ider; Kinsley Carson, Ider; Shelby Trester, Geraldine; Gracey Johnson, Geraldine; Tyla Tatum, Collinsville; Kayla Beene, Collinsville; Leianna Currie, Sylvania.
